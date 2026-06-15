Most Likely Outcome for Mac Jones and the San Francisco 49ers
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What the San Francisco 49ers do with Mac Jones is one of the hot-button topics to discuss between now and the start of free agency next year. The 49ers appear to have three options, and all of them have been outlined as the best path forward for the team. San Francisco could let Jones walk next year and hope it helps them with the compensatory formula. They could trade him before then to a quarterback-needy team. Or, they could extend him. At this point, what are the most likely options?
The San Francisco 49ers trade Mac Jones
The least likely option is that the team works out a trade for him. Back in February, that might have been more likely than not to happen, but now that teams have settled into OTAs, it will be hard to find the right price. Teams have figured out the position and will only call if an injury occurs. At that point, the 49ers will want to raise the price due to demand. So, it is going to take a few moving pieces for this to happen now.
15% chance of trade
The San Francisco 49ers extend Mac Jones
It is not likely that the team will work out an extension with Jones, but this seems to be the forgotten option that has a better chance of happening than some might think. Jones has no guarantees to get a real offer on the open market next year, and locking down long-term security to stay in a role he is familiar with is not a terrible path forward.
Jones likely wants to see if he can get a chance as a starter, but he is also a Brock Purdy injury away from the best opportunity of his life right here in San Francisco.
25% chance of extension
Mac Jones leaves the San Francisco 49ers in free agency
The most likely path right now is that Jones plays out the final year of his deal, and a team gives him a contract similar to what the New York Jets gave Justin Fields or the Miami Dolphins gave Malik Willis. In both cases, the team lost the free agent who benefited in the free agency compensatory formula. That will require the 49ers not to spend much in free agency to offset his deal. Still, with no teams calling, and Jones wanting to bet on himself, it is hard to see another path right now.
60% chance Jones leaves in free agency
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley