Most Likely Outcome for Mac Jones and the San Francisco 49ers

What the San Francisco 49ers do with Mac Jones is one of the hot-button topics to discuss between now and the start of free agency next year. The 49ers appear to have three options, and all of them have been outlined as the best path forward for the team. San Francisco could let Jones walk next year and hope it helps them with the compensatory formula. They could trade him before then to a quarterback-needy team. Or, they could extend him. At this point, what are the most likely options?

The San Francisco 49ers trade Mac Jones

The least likely option is that the team works out a trade for him. Back in February, that might have been more likely than not to happen, but now that teams have settled into OTAs, it will be hard to find the right price. Teams have figured out the position and will only call if an injury occurs. At that point, the 49ers will want to raise the price due to demand. So, it is going to take a few moving pieces for this to happen now.

15% chance of trade

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The San Francisco 49ers extend Mac Jones

It is not likely that the team will work out an extension with Jones, but this seems to be the forgotten option that has a better chance of happening than some might think. Jones has no guarantees to get a real offer on the open market next year, and locking down long-term security to stay in a role he is familiar with is not a terrible path forward.

Jones likely wants to see if he can get a chance as a starter, but he is also a Brock Purdy injury away from the best opportunity of his life right here in San Francisco.

25% chance of extension

Mac Jones leaves the San Francisco 49ers in free agency

The most likely path right now is that Jones plays out the final year of his deal, and a team gives him a contract similar to what the New York Jets gave Justin Fields or the Miami Dolphins gave Malik Willis. In both cases, the team lost the free agent who benefited in the free agency compensatory formula. That will require the 49ers not to spend much in free agency to offset his deal. Still, with no teams calling, and Jones wanting to bet on himself, it is hard to see another path right now.

60% chance Jones leaves in free agency