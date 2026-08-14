San Francisco 49ers 53-man Roster Projection 2.0: Post Preseason Opener
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Now that the San Francisco finished their first preseason game, it is a good time to look at what the 53-man roster might look like. Who has to take advantage in the next two weeks, and who is holding onto a job after the first preseason game?
San Francisco 49ers 53-man Roster Projection 2.0
Quarterback (2) - Brock Purdy, Mac Jones
Kurtis Rourke impressed in the preseason debut, but also got hurt. He did enough for the 49ers to be happy, but also slip to the practice squad.
Running Back (4) - Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Jordan James, Kaelon Black
None of the depth running backs stepped up when called upon in the preseason opener.
Wide Receiver (6) - Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling, Jordan Watkins, Demarcus Robinson
Watkins appears to be winning the punt return job, and Deebo Samuel is winning the kick return job. That, plus more injuries, makes it hard to see Jacob Cowing making the team.
Tight End (3) - George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell
Brayden Willis is ahead of Josiah Deguara for the fourth tight end spot, but could not get a roster spot.
Offensive Line (10) - Trent Williams, Carver Willis, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Vederien Lowe, Enrique Cruz, Robert Jones, Connor Colby, Brett Toth
Drake Nugent has been ahead of Brett Toth, but that could be because Toth is hurt.
Edge Rusher (5) - Mykel Williams, Nick Bosa, Romello Height, Keion White, Ogbo Okoronkwo
Three of the top four are banged up. That is why Okoronkwo is making the team. He fits with Raheem Morris better than Sam Okuayinonnu, who is getting cut in this prediction.
Interior Defensive Line (5) - Alfred Collins, Osa Odighizuwa, CJ West, Gracen Halton, James Thompson
The preseason showed us that a fifth interior lineman should make the team. Is it the rookie UDFA Thompson or second-year player Sebastian Valdez?
Linebacker (6) - Fred Warner, Dre Greelaw, Garrett Wallow, Tatum Bethune, Nick Martin, Jaden Dugger
Wallow makes it over Luke Gifford, but Gifford might be pushing Nick Martin.
Cornerback (5) - Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Jack Jones, Ephesians Prysock
Nate Hobbs is injured and has hardly practiced. The team might end up placing him on the IR or using roster mechanics to have him miss the start of the year.
Safety (4) - Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown, Marques Sigle, Ashtyn Davis
Siran Neal loses out to Davis.
Special teams (3) - Eddy Pineiro, Corliss Waitman, Jon Weeks
Waitman appears to have won the punter job, as the team cut Jack Bouwmeester.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley