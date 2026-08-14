San Francisco 49ers 53-man Roster Projection 2.0: Post Preseason Opener

Now that the San Francisco finished their first preseason game, it is a good time to look at what the 53-man roster might look like. Who has to take advantage in the next two weeks, and who is holding onto a job after the first preseason game?

San Francisco 49ers 53-man Roster Projection 2.0

Quarterback (2) - Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

Kurtis Rourke impressed in the preseason debut, but also got hurt. He did enough for the 49ers to be happy, but also slip to the practice squad.

Running Back (4) - Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Jordan James, Kaelon Black

None of the depth running backs stepped up when called upon in the preseason opener.

Wide Receiver (6) - Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling, Jordan Watkins, Demarcus Robinson

Watkins appears to be winning the punt return job, and Deebo Samuel is winning the kick return job. That, plus more injuries, makes it hard to see Jacob Cowing making the team.

Tight End (3) - George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell

Brayden Willis is ahead of Josiah Deguara for the fourth tight end spot, but could not get a roster spot.

Offensive Line (10) - Trent Williams, Carver Willis, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Vederien Lowe, Enrique Cruz, Robert Jones, Connor Colby, Brett Toth

Drake Nugent has been ahead of Brett Toth, but that could be because Toth is hurt.

Edge Rusher (5) - Mykel Williams, Nick Bosa, Romello Height, Keion White, Ogbo Okoronkwo

Three of the top four are banged up. That is why Okoronkwo is making the team. He fits with Raheem Morris better than Sam Okuayinonnu, who is getting cut in this prediction.

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Interior Defensive Line (5) - Alfred Collins, Osa Odighizuwa, CJ West, Gracen Halton, James Thompson

The preseason showed us that a fifth interior lineman should make the team. Is it the rookie UDFA Thompson or second-year player Sebastian Valdez?

Linebacker (6) - Fred Warner, Dre Greelaw, Garrett Wallow, Tatum Bethune, Nick Martin, Jaden Dugger

Wallow makes it over Luke Gifford, but Gifford might be pushing Nick Martin.

Cornerback (5) - Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Jack Jones, Ephesians Prysock

Nate Hobbs is injured and has hardly practiced. The team might end up placing him on the IR or using roster mechanics to have him miss the start of the year.

Safety (4) - Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown, Marques Sigle, Ashtyn Davis

Siran Neal loses out to Davis.

Special teams (3) - Eddy Pineiro, Corliss Waitman, Jon Weeks

Waitman appears to have won the punter job, as the team cut Jack Bouwmeester.