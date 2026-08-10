A New 49ers Practice Facility: Where, When, and How Much?
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Whether you believe in the injury-inducing powers of the Substation or not, the Niners need more room for a new practice facility. Add that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has built a high-rise hotel with an unobstructed view of the current practice fields, and moving just makes sense.
But to move, they need a location. The open land plots nearby such as at Coyote Creek have greenbelt policies and zoning restrictions. Most of the open land spots in the South Bay would require going south to Morgan Hill or Gilroy. That’s too far out.
A temporary solution through the local schools like Stanford, San Jose State, or De Anza is just that, temporary. The former Raiders facility in Alameda doesn’t fit due to location; the Niners want it within reasonable driving distance of Levi’s.
The most likely solution is more subtle: the purchase of an unused business park or R&D and development site, and then converting it into the new practice facility. Using Google and AI searches, a few possibilities emerge.
BioCube Site
2660-2740 Zanker Road and Junction Avenue in North San Jose.
An over 15-acre plot that just went through foreclosure. About 4.5 miles south of Levi’s on Zanker. The existing buildings could be converted into team facilities, and the site has the available land to install practice fields.
Four Corners Site
North First Street and East Plumeria Drive, also encompassing Daggett Drive and Zanker Road in North San Jose.
This massive 24-acre plot intended for a business and high-tech campus hasn’t sold well. 4.2 miles east of Levi’s, next to 880. That much space would appeal to the Niners as a long-term home.
Rio Tech Office Site
North First Street and Rio Robles in North San Jose.
A seven-building, 15-to-18-acre campus with partial recent sales for way below market. 3.5 miles northwest of Levi’s.
Estimated development costs of these options would vary from $35-$70 million, and that’s separate from acquiring the land. The timeline would be two years on a fast-track from initial site control to design and engineering, demolition, site prep, the field installation and build-out.
Regulations and all the legal and engineering work involved mandate two years. The Niners have options, but they aren’t cheap or quick.
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Tom Jensen covered the San Francisco 49ers from 1985-87 for KUBA-AM in Yuba City, part of the team’s radio network. He won two awards from UPI for live news reporting. Tom attended 49ers home games and camp in Rocklin. He grew up a Niners fan starting in 1970, the final year at Kezar. Tom also covered the Kings when they first arrived in Sacramento, and served as an online columnist writing on the Los Angeles Lakers for bskball.com. He grew up in the East Bay, went to San Diego State undergrad, a classmate of Tony Gwynn, covering him in baseball and as the team’s point guard in basketball. Tom has an MBA from UC Irvine with additional grad coursework at UCLA. He's writing his first science fiction novel, has collaborated on a few screenplays, and runs his own global jazz/R&B website at vibrationsoftheworld.com. Tom lives in Seattle and hopes to move to Tracktown (Eugene, OR) in the spring.Follow Ninercast