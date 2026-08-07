Projecting the Odds of Every Recent 49ers Free Agent Making the Roster

The San Francisco 49ers have signed five players who all made rosters last year. So, these are not quite training camp bodies as much as players who can legitimately compete to make the roster. What are the chances for each player to make the team?

OG Kion Smith

The team just signed Smith due to injuries on the offensive line. However, he started two games last year for the Miami Dolphins and finished the season with 120 snaps. This will likely come down to how far behind rookie Carver Willis is. If Willis misses a few weeks, the team could consider placing him on the IR.

Otherwise, they have Brett Toth, Willis, and Robert Jones as interior options behind the starting three. His chances are not high unless injuries continue.

Roster chance: 20%

WR Khaderel Hodge

Hodge had been with the Atlanta Falcons for the past four seasons. However, he dropped from 232 yards in 2023 to 131 yards in 2024, and then 31 yards last season. The 49ers have Mike Evans and De’Zhaun Stribling as locks. Christian Kirk, Jordan Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing and Junior Bergen will all compete with Hodge. So, he is one of six options to fill the final four spots.

His likely option is to get cut and sign to the practice squad, knowing that he will get called up due to the injuries in the room.

Roster chance: 30%

Edge Ogbo Okoronkwo

Okoronkwo might have the best chance of making the roster. He only played one game last year due to a pec injury, but before that he was averaging over 400 snaps per season. The 49ers already cut Cam Sample, and Keion White has not proven to be completely healthy yet either. The room is not deep; he has experience with Raheem Morris and is a good fit for the defense.

Roster chance: 75%

RB Khalil Herbert

Herbert only had 16 carries last year, but could make the 49ers roster. The team signed Herbert with Jordan James missing time due to a rib injury and Isaac Guerendo remaining on the PUP. Considering this is the second straight year a training camp injury has sidelined James, there is a real chance Herbert could sail into the third spot behind Christian McCaffrey and rookie Kaelon Black

Roster Chance: 65%

TE Josiah Deguara

Deguara played 84 snaps and caught three passes for the Arizona Cardinals last year. With George Kittle injured, the team lacks depth behind Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges. If Kittle is not ready, Deguara should make it.

Roster chance: 50%