Projecting the Odds of Every Recent 49ers Free Agent Making the Roster
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The San Francisco 49ers have signed five players who all made rosters last year. So, these are not quite training camp bodies as much as players who can legitimately compete to make the roster. What are the chances for each player to make the team?
OG Kion Smith
The team just signed Smith due to injuries on the offensive line. However, he started two games last year for the Miami Dolphins and finished the season with 120 snaps. This will likely come down to how far behind rookie Carver Willis is. If Willis misses a few weeks, the team could consider placing him on the IR.
Otherwise, they have Brett Toth, Willis, and Robert Jones as interior options behind the starting three. His chances are not high unless injuries continue.
Roster chance: 20%
WR Khaderel Hodge
Hodge had been with the Atlanta Falcons for the past four seasons. However, he dropped from 232 yards in 2023 to 131 yards in 2024, and then 31 yards last season. The 49ers have Mike Evans and De’Zhaun Stribling as locks. Christian Kirk, Jordan Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing and Junior Bergen will all compete with Hodge. So, he is one of six options to fill the final four spots.
His likely option is to get cut and sign to the practice squad, knowing that he will get called up due to the injuries in the room.
Roster chance: 30%
Edge Ogbo Okoronkwo
Okoronkwo might have the best chance of making the roster. He only played one game last year due to a pec injury, but before that he was averaging over 400 snaps per season. The 49ers already cut Cam Sample, and Keion White has not proven to be completely healthy yet either. The room is not deep; he has experience with Raheem Morris and is a good fit for the defense.
Roster chance: 75%
RB Khalil Herbert
Herbert only had 16 carries last year, but could make the 49ers roster. The team signed Herbert with Jordan James missing time due to a rib injury and Isaac Guerendo remaining on the PUP. Considering this is the second straight year a training camp injury has sidelined James, there is a real chance Herbert could sail into the third spot behind Christian McCaffrey and rookie Kaelon Black
Roster Chance: 65%
TE Josiah Deguara
Deguara played 84 snaps and caught three passes for the Arizona Cardinals last year. With George Kittle injured, the team lacks depth behind Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges. If Kittle is not ready, Deguara should make it.
Roster chance: 50%
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley