Why Kadyn Proctor will be Linked Heavily to the 49ers After Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers may be interested in drafting an offensive tackle early in the 2026 NFL draft. One name that will be linked to the team in the coming weeks is Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. How would he fit with the 49ers?

How Kadyn Proctor translates to the NFL

Proctor has size in his favor. He came into the NFL combine slightly over 6’6” and slightly over 350 pounds. He also has excellent length, which should help him against long-armed rushers. Proctor explodes out of his stance and is so big and imposing that it is hard to beat him around the edge in pass protection.

In the run game, his power can be displayed when he can get his hands on players and drive them into the ground. He is at his best on down blocks.

Where Kadyn Proctor must improve

Proctor does not quite have strong lateral mobility. He can force edge rushers to run the arch outside, but he often is too slow to change gears or recognize inside stunts and twists that make him change direction. As a run blocker, he is quick enough to get out into the second level, but he fails to identify and pick up defenders downfield to sustain big runs.

His combination of size and power, along with questionable fluidity, may have him best suited for guard work in the NFL, where he is currently being viewed as a potential option at tackle.

NFL comparison for Kadyn Proctor

From a physical standpoint, a great comparison to Kadyn Proctor is Mekhi Becton. Becton went in round 1, and Proctor is projected to go there. Both are massive humans with great length, but similar to Proctor, it was the change of direction and picking up things as a tackle that made him struggle.

Becton has sustained a long career as a guard, but he has bounced around and never lived up to his first-round grade.

Kadyn Proctor fit with the San Francisco 49ers

Proctor is rated number 23 on the current consensus big board. He will be in range to be the best player available when the 49ers pick at number 27 overall. The question is whether the fit is right. In pass protection, San Francisco can overcome a lot of its weaknesses with their scheme. However, they are at their best in the game when Trent Williams leads the way and picks up blitzes down the field.

If San Francisco can keep Williams, start Proctor at left guard, and then consider moving him after Williams retires, there is a chance the fit is solid. If they plan to trade Williams, start Proctor in year one, we may be seeing Vederien Lowe more than fans want.