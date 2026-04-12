2 49ers Pre-Draft Visits Signal This Strategy in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have been tied to draft prospects that are worth discussing before the 2026 NFL draft. Both SMU wide receivers Jordan Hudson and Texas Tech safety Cole Wisniewski are reportedly a part of the 49ers' 30 pre-draft visits. However, these visits may be a bit different than the others.

Why the San Francisco 49ers are meeting with Jordan Hudson and Cole Wisniewski

Both of these prospects are rated in the Round 6-7 range, per Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Wisniewski did not even get an invite to the NFL combine, and then at his Pro Day, he elected not to run the 40-yard dash, showing that the combine may be justified in leaving him off their list.

Hudson did get invited to the combine, but did not work out. At his Pro Day, he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash. Hudson is tall and thin, and the Pro Day is supposed to be in favor of the player, so he may have run a 4.6 or slower if he decided to run at the NFL combine.

So, both are late-round prospects who have not had strong showings in the pre-draft process. That could leave both of them undrafted.

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The 49ers' final picks are in the fourth round. They could trade down and acquire more picks, but the more likely reason the team is showing interest in these two prospects is that they want to see if they are good fits as UDFAs.

The UDFA process happens quickly after the NFL Draft, and teams have to act fast to know who to sign. So, doing their homework on the players before that happens makes plenty of sense. Beyond that, they are signing as free agents, so the 49ers can bring in the guys that they would like to sign and show them the facility, get familiar with them, and make them comfortable.

Then, when it is time to sign as a UDFA, they can sign quicker with the 49ers because they have met with them. Because these are projected late picks who are expected to fall, the 49ers probably value them highly and would draft them if they could, but they are likely waiting to bring them in as UDFAs.

Right now, the team has met with Omar Cooper, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Malachi Lawrence, who are all round 1 options. Romello Height is more in the round 2 range, while Caleb Douglas is expected to be a round 4 option.