Why the 49ers are Showing Pre-Draft Interest in Denzel Boston

The San Francisco 49ers brought Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in as one of their 30 pre-draft visits. They are clearly gathering more information on the draft prospect and could be considering him in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. How would he fit on the 49ers?

Where Denzel Boston will translate to the NFL

Boston has a big, long frame, and he knows how to use it. He does a great job making contested catches and physical grabs. His best trait is being able to catch the ball away from his body. Boston also creates more separation than expected in quick spurts for his size. He has late burst acceleration and an impressive ability to sink his hips and transition in and out of his breaks. This gives him the potential to run a more expansive route tree.

Where Denzel Boston must improve in the NFL

Boston has questionable deep speed and is not the best after the catch when it comes to finishing runs with speed. He can also let cornerbacks gain ground on him. Boston also struggles to initially beat press coverage and may be best in the Z role in the NFL, where he can buy time to get into his breaks.

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NFL Comparison for Denzel Boston

The best NFL comparison from a physical and stylistic standpoint would be Tee Higgins. They both play big and win in the air, catching the ball away from their bodies. Like Boston, Higgins had questionable top-end speed as well. Higgins could be a top receiver, but may be at his best as the Z to complement Ja’Marr Chase. Boston may be the best fit for the same role.

How does Denzel Boston fit with the San Francisco 49ers?

Boston is the 29th player on the consensus draft boards, and with the 49ers picking 27th, they are clearly considering him in that spot. There may not be a better receiver in the NFL for Boston to learn from than Evans. They both have the size, but Evans can show Boston ways to beat press coverage and overcome his deficiencies in ways that others cannot.

This is a great long-term fit as Boston would take a year behind Evans and then ascend into that top receiving role. However, he does not play the slot, and neither does Ricky Pearsall or Evans. So, it would be hard to get all three of them on the field during his rookie season.