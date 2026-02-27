2 Categories the 49ers Graded Poorly on the NFLPA Report Card

The 2026 NFL Players Association's report card has been released at the courtesy of ESPN.

This is where players get to anonymously grade a bunch of categories on their respective team. It's a great way to share some insight into how some of the players view their working conditions.

For the San Francisco 49ers, they have typically graded out fairly well ever since these report cards began. They always receive grades of A- and such for the head coach, general manager, and ownership.

However, there are two categories in which the 49ers graded poorly relative to other teams. And they're categories that shouldn't surprise anyone one bit.

49ers expectedly flop on these categories

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) is carted off the field during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn ImagesFred | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 49ers received their two-worst grades of a C- on the training staff and training room categories. That is perfectly on brand for the 49ers, especially after the 2025 season.

With the injury flurry that took place, it makes sense why the players don't view their training staff and training room highly. In fact, I bet the players view them as part of the problem for their injuries.

Now, I wouldn't go so far as to say it played a part in freak injuries like Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, Ricky Pearsall, and Mykel Williams. But injuries to Jacob Cowing, Tatum Bethune, and others do.

These grades should be taken seriously by the 49ers. Changes need to be made, but nothing has taken place despite John Lynch saying it matters to them.

"The health and performance of our players is at the utmost priority each and every year," Lynch said at his season-ending press conference. "You know, this year it was tough and it took a toll on our team. We'll continue to look."

Look no further. The issue is with the 49ers' training staff. Rather than cast blame and fire them to start fresh, they're allowing the ridiculous substation conspiracy theory become a constant.

The 49ers have no one to blame for this but themselves. Their injuries have gotten so out of hand that conspiracy theories are being spawned to explain them.

That's how bad their training staff is. No one is pointing the finger at them enough. Instead, you have moronic ideas of a substation for crying out loud.

If this report card doesn't help open the 49ers' eyes among other things, nothing will.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.