Four Point Plan for the 49ers' Perfect Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers have met with prospects at the NFL combine, they have talked to agents about their potential returning players and other free agents who could be added, and now they have to come up with a plan. If the 49ers execute a strong plan this offseason, what does it look like?

Hit the defensive line hard

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When asked what John Lynch thought his biggest need was, he said getting after the quarterback. Both Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins look like contributors, but both are better in run defense than in rushing the passer. Now, the 49ers need to find some pass-rush help.

Their interior is poor as well. Jordan Elliott is a free agent, and the team told Kalia Davis he can seek a contract elsewhere. San Francisco should be replacing Elliott, Davis, Bryce Huff, and Yetur Gross-Matos this offseason. That should be at least four legitimate new defensive linemen.

Figure things out at wide receiver

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The 49ers also have big decisions to make at wideout. There is still a prayer that they can trade Brandon Aiyuk, but that feels unlikely, and they will need to release him. Jauan Jennings is a free agent, but threading the needle on his contract may be tough.

So, the 49ers either have to figure things out with Jennings or add two new receivers. What makes it tough is that even if they give Jennings the big extension he commands, they will still have to look for options to upgrade the room. They have to draft and sign to improve here.

Sign a legitimate starter at left guard

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers left guard spot was clearly the weakness of the unit. They tried Ben Bartch, Connor Colby, Nick Zakelj, and Spencer Burford, and still had a hole on the left side. Only Colby is definitely back, so they not only have to upgrade, but they also need to replace.

The draft could find them a longer-term starter, but with the age and trajectory of the offensive line, they should sign a plug-and-play veteran and address this once and for all. There are plenty of options available.

Decide which young players they trust

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What the 49ers think about Jake Tonges will tell us how aggressive they are at finding depth at tight end this offseason. Whether they believe Dee Winters progressed or stalled out last year will be shown by whether they add at linebacker. Is Ji’Ayir Brown finally trusted, or will he compete with a new free agent acquisition? Lastly, Renardo Green was up and down. Do they try to upgrade at cornerback?

There is a chance that they add minimal depth at every spot, and there is a chance they bring in a legitimate starter this offseason. They have to decide who they trust moving forward.