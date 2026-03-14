3 49ers Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With San Francisco

The first week of free agency is just about over. A good haul of free agents on the San Francisco 49ers have departed for new teams, but there are still some waiting to be signed.

That means there's a good chance for a few of those free agents to come back. The longer they go unsigned, the more likely it is for one of them to be re-signed, and it starts with this free agent.

Brian Robinson Jr.

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (center) carries the ball against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 49ers must have a veteran behind Christian McCaffrey. Kyle Shanahan is extremely excited about Jordan James in 2026, but they aren't going to hand him the role.

That is why it makes perfect sense for the 49ers to re-sign Brian Robinson Jr. to be McCaffrey's backup again. Free agency hasn't been kind to Robinson. The first week is over, and he hasn't been signed.

He surely was looking for a starting role or to be heavily involved in a rotational role. He knows he isn't getting that with the 49ers. However, with how quiet his market has been, it behooves him to return.

This time around, the 49ers may be inclined to use him more. McCaffrey made it clear after the season that he's fine to surrender opportunities to another player next season.

Robinson is that player. He had a few impressive games for the 49ers and is a different style of runner from McCaffrey. He's the perfect complementary player. Bringing back makes sense for both parties.

Clelin Ferrell

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

To no surprise, Clelin Ferrell is still available to sign, which bodes well for the 49ers. They can offer a favorable contract to him with his market silent.

It's not like he was going to have a few suitors, but Ferrell is a very serviceable rotational edge rusher. He's proven it in his two stints with the 49ers.

He defends the run good and can flash here and there as a pass rusher. Ferrell joined the 49ers in the middle of the season when their defensive front was thinning out.

He joined the team late, yet he still finished tied for the most sacks on the team (4). However, he only tallied 11 pressures, so he's more of a clean-up sack guy.

Still, he is a fine depth piece at defensive end. The 49ers know him, and he knows he thrives best when playing with them.

Spencer Burford

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This is probably a stretch, but not completely far-fetched that the 49ers would re-sign Spencer Burford. By now, I had imagined Burford would be signed.

That's usually how it goes for starting left guards on the 49ers, hitting free agency. It happened to Laken Tomlinson five years ago and Aaron Banks last year.

But Burford isn't the same talent as those two, as the market is showing. The 49ers have already signed two offensive linemen, Vederian Lowe and Brett Toth.

Burford's spot appears gone already, but the 49ers could bring him back as a trusted depth piece. There's no such thing as too many offensive linemen after all.

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