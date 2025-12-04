3 X-factors for the San Francisco 49ers to make a playoff run

The San Francisco 49ers are going to need an X-factor to step up and change the way the team is viewed if they want to make a run for the Super Bowl. ESPN recently named an X-factor for every team, but for the 49ers, there are three strong candidates.

Skyy Moore

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner listed Moore as the X-factor for the 49ers. It makes sense, as he had a kick and punt return put the 49ers right on the doorstep to go up 7-0 in two of the last three games.

Moore caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl already and if the big moment is not too much for him, it would be huge to start games this way thanks to Moore. Even strong field position is vital. He is obviously a great choice, especially on special teams, where most people are not focusing attention.

Keion White or Clelin Ferrell

The 49ers traded for White at about the same time they added Ferrell to their roster. So far, both have been potential X-factors. For the sake of the trade, the 49ers may want White to be the one to step up. However, so far, it has been Ferrell, who they did not need to trade for who has made the plays.

Ferrell has four sacks in four games and White has 1.5 in five games. Ferrell being a legitimate pass rusher allows White to slide inside on passing downs, which is when he is at his best. If the 49ers can stumble upon nearly free pass rush production it will change the way we view the team. The question is whether they can keep it up.

Ricky Pearsall

Through the first four weeks of the season it was hard to find a receiver more productive than Ricky Pearsall. In the last three weeks, it is hard to find a player with less production on a per route basis. The 49ers need to add more explosion to their offense and Pearsall is viewed as the field flipper who can do it.

If Pearsall does not get healthy or does not turn it on down the stretch, San Francisco has no shot. If George Kittle is hot, Christian McCaffrey is soaking up the soft stuff, Jauan Jennings is moving the chains and then Pearsall is flipping the field, the offense just may be good enough to make a serious run. The offensive X-factor is clearly Pearsall.

