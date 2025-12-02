Three 49ers Whose Stock Rose in the 49ers' Win Against the Browns

The San Francisco 49ers will enter their Bye Week on a high note after defeating the Cleveland Browns 26-8.

It was tough sledding at first, but the 49ers managed to step it up and get the win. However, no other players on the 49ers stepped it up more than these three.

Skyy Moore

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (9) stiff arms Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It was only a month ago that wide receiver Skyy Moore was foolishly fielding punts within the 49ers' own five-yard line. He was getting close to being pulled as a returner.

However, Moore completely flipped the script in the last few weeks and has only added to it with his performance against the Browns. Moore ripped off a 66-yard punt return early in the first quarter.

It gave the 49ers a prime field position at the Browns' 16-yard line to score a touchdown in six plays. Moore’s 66-yard punt return is the longest punt return by a 49ers player since former Ted Ginn Jr. returned a punt for 78 yards for a TD against the St. Louis Rams in 2010.

Moore has officially established himself as an excellent acquisition by the 49ers. Their special teams is now helping them win games, not lose them. It's part of why they are 9-4.

Clelin Ferrell

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Don't look now, but Clelin Ferrell, who the 49ers just added to their practice squad a month ago, has the most sacks on the team (4). Well, he's tied for the most with Bryce Huff, but still.

He has barely been on the team. Yet, he's managed to lead the defense in sacks in four games played. Ferrell deserves his flowers for the spark he's giving the 49ers' pass rush.

He's not necessarily making a significant impact. His sacks and pressures are here and there, but at least he's giving the 49ers something. It's enough to make offenses keep an eye on him from now on.

Brock Purdy

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back for a pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

What a bounce-back game from Brock Purdy. He needed this performance after his last atrocious outing, where he threw three first-half interceptions.

Sure, he didn't have an amazing game on the stat sheet, and he wasn't sensational throughout the game. But for him to make a handful of plays in the cold, when he's usually bad in it, against a fairly elite defense, is noteworthy.

He was impressive. It wasn't easy for him to produce in this game, yet he managed to do it. The best part of all is that he didn't turn the ball over. If he can continue to play like this, the 49ers' offense will be in great standing.

