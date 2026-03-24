3 Players who Won’t Be on the San Francisco 49ers Roster by Week 1

The majority of the San Francisco 49ers free agent moves have been made, but the team does have six more draft picks with good chances to make the 53-man roster. Based on those moves and potential draft additions, who is likely going to be outside of the roster by week 1?

Demarcus Robinson

Robinson is one draft pick away from being cast out on the roster. The 49ers have their obvious three starters in Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and Ricky Pearsall. However, all of them have injury questions, and Evans and Kirk do not have long-term aspirations with the team. So, drafting one is not out of the question.

If that happens, the team has Jacob Cowing, who should make it due to the return game and Jordan Watkins who should make it as a second year fourth round pick. Adding a rookie gives them six before we get to Robinson. Robinson did not fit in well last year, so even though the team would not save any money, they could end up moving on from him before the season starts.

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Darrell Luter

Luter is slowly his trust as a backup on the outside. The team brought in Nate Hobbs, and while he does project to play some slot, he is mostly here to compete with Renardo Green on the outside. If Hobbs is competing with Green, there is not much need for Luter.

Jakob Robinson will be back, and he looked fine as a backup in the slot. So, with Robinson and Hobbs as depth and Green accompanying Upton Stout and Deommodore Lenoir as the starters, they have five players ahead of Luter.

A sixth cornerback is not a lock to make the roster, and if they draft one, his days are limited.

Nick Martin

Martin is only entering his second year, and he is a third round pick so this is a bit far out, but it could happen. The 49ers have Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Dee Winters as their three starting linebackers. Then, Tatum Bethune would backup Warner, Luke Gifford would backup Winters, and there might be a competition between Garrett Wallow and Martin to be the backup WILL behind Greenlaw.

Wallow outplayed Martin last year and the 49ers brought him back, meaning they think he can make the roster. That dos not even bring up the chance that someone gets added in the draft. Martin is not a lock by any stretch.