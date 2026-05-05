49ers Post-Draft Wide Receiver Depth Chart: New Faces All Around

Now that the 2026 NFL draft is in the rearview mirror, there will not be many moves that the San Francisco 49ers make between now and the start of training camp. So, it is a good time to go through the position groups and see what has changed. One room that looks different is the wide receiver room.

San Francisco 49ers post-draft wide receiver depth chart

Mike Evans

The team signed Evans in an effort to put the roster over the top. He has missed time in each of the past two seasons and has one, maybe two more years left. However, he also has a long list of big plays made in playoff games, so if the 49ers can get him healthy for their playoff run, the signing will be worth it.

Ricky Pearsall

After two seasons, Pearsall has not stayed healthy enough to be trusted as a regular starter. This will be a major season for him because the team will have to decide on his fifth-year option after this year, and at this point, they would have to decline.

Christian Kirk

Kirk had a solid prime, but injuries have held him to 379 and 239 yards, respectively, in each of the past two seasons. Right now, he is holding down the third receiver spot until Stribling can win it in training camp.

D’Zhaun Stribling

Stribling was drafted to fill out the receiver room and give them a little more youth with Evans and Kirk again. Considering the health of the three receivers above him, he should get plenty of chances.

D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Jordan Watkins

Watkins did next to nothing during his rookie season. With his speed and playmaking down the field, he could learn a few things from Kirk before taking over his role in the offense.

Jacob Cowing

Cowing has not shown much yet, but the team needs help in the return game, and he can provide it.

Demarcus Robinson

Robinson did not live up to expectations last season, and with the team adding two free agents and a draft pick, the chances of him sticking around this year are starting to get low.

Junior Bergen

Bergen will be pushing Cowing for return duties.

Malik Turner

Turner has stuck around and been a reliable veteran depth piece.

Wesley Grimes

Grimes is a rookie UDFA who has the physical traits but needs time on the practice squad.

Will Pauling

Pauling is third in return duties behind Cowing and Bergen.

Colton Dowell

A 2023 seventh-round pick, Dowel has bounced around and hopes to stick in San Francisco.

*Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk is technically on the roster.