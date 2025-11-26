3 reasons why it is not time to panic about 49ers' Ricky Pearsall yet

The San Francisco 49ers thought they were going to get a huge impact when Ricky Pearsall returned to the lineup. The first-round pick was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL through four games, but has just six yards since returning in Week 11. Was the hot start just a fluke, is he still banged up?

While it does not look good, there is reason to give him time and not to panic.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

49ers have more passing threats

When the 49ers started the season, they were a bit banged up elsewhere. George Kittle went down on the second drive of the game, and Jauan Jennings was banged up throughout the summer and missed Week 3.

These two are not only in the lineup, but they are also integrated and defined in the roles that they have been playing for weeks now. It makes sense why Pearsall went from averaging seven targets per game to having just six targets in his first two games back.

Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The ground game is much better

Beyond the rise of Jennings and Kittle, the ground game is much better. Some of this has to do with Kittle, some of it is the offensive line, and some of it is the opponent and game script. All of it is leading to the 49ers being better on the ground and leaning more on the ground.

Pearsall had a lot of plays that were third and long prayers that he answered. Those are not being asked for at the moment.

Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

It can take a few games

It can always take a player a few games to come back from injury and get into the mix. That is why Pearsall got a lot more production than Jennings through the first two games. We saw George Kittle have two non-productive games before he went on a hot streak.

Even outside of the skill player spot, the 49ers had Malik Mustapha play part-time in his first two games, and Ben Bartch has now rotated with Spencer Burford for three games since returning from injury.

It is clear that San Francisco is looking to ease their players back onto the field. Nobody wants a player that they invested a lot in to put up six yards in two games. However, it is too early to worry about whether Pearsall will move forward, and there is a good chance he can improve as the season continues.

