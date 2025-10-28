All 49ers

3 Things We Learned From the 49ers' 26-15 Loss to the Texans

A few eye-opening factors from the 49ers were revealed in their 26-15 loss to the Texans.

The defeat to the Houston Texans was the most deflating one of the season for the San Francisco 49ers.

Hardly any positives were generated in the game. However, there were a few eye-opening moments to learn about the 49ers in their 26-15 loss to the Texans.

49ers' offensive line will struggle against physical defenses

The 49ers' offensive line is by no means a great unit, but they also aren't a terrible one. They're about as average a unit as they can get, so the 49ers can run a competent offense with them.

However, whenever they are faced with a highly skilled physical defensive front, they will falter. The Texans boast one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL.

The 49ers' offensive line, outside of Trent Williams, stood no chance. This is how it's going to be the rest of the season when they come across a similar defensive front.

The New York Giants are up next, so it's likely the 49ers' offensive line will struggle again.

Injuries finally take it's toll on the 49ers' defense

There are only so many times the "next man up" model can be tapped into for the 49ers. At some point, the injuries to star and key players were going to catch up to them on defense.

Sure enough, that's what happened against the Texans. C.J. Stroud carved up the 49ers' defense without his top wide receiver, Nico Collins.

The ineffective pass rush was as it's worst this game. Stroud was only pressured nine times. It was also the first game this season that Stroud wasn't sacked.

Nick Bosa and Bryce Huff were missed. So was Fred Warner. The shine on Tatum Bethune wore off in this game. Every underneath route was completed and taken for an adequate gain.

Robert Saleh can only do so much to keep the defense sufficient. This defensive performance against the Texans bears more resemblance to what the 49ers will look like for the rest of the season.

Nick Martin must be an abysmal player

Speaking of next man up, how is rookie Nick Martin still being denied snaps? Dee Winters suffered an injury in the game and would not return. That was a chance for Martin to get into the game.

However, the 49ers went with Curtis Robinson. That's a clear indication of how buried Martin is on the depth chart. It's very possible that Martin is an abysmal player.

His career isn't written yet, of course. But he's unplayable. If he were, Saleh would trot him out there. I'd imagine his issue is that he can't grasp the defense fully, so he'll be lost out there.

The physical skills are there with Martin, but if he isn't mentally sound, the 49ers can't play him. This game is a perfect chance to do so, which means there's a harsh reality with Martin that has to be acknowledged.

Published
