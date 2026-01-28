Five Teams that Could Call the 49ers to Trade for Mac Jones
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers said that they would not trade Mac Jones but also said that they would listen to offers. Essentially, they warned teams that they would not be giving Jones away for free. Who are five teams that could be poised to pry him away from the 49ers?
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins are likely going to try to move on from Tua Tagovailoa. If that is the case, all they have is a sixth-round pick from a General Manager that is not on the team anymore. Bobby Slowik is the Dolphins offensive coordinator and while he did not work directly with Jones he has spent a lot of time on the 49ers staff and was just with Mike McDaniel on the Dolphins last year. He could think that Jones would pick up his lingo rather quick.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy to fix their quarterback issue. His first job is to find one. They currently have Mason Rudolph and Will Howard on the roster, so there is a good chance that quarterback will be found outside the roster. Do they see uninspiring options all around and call the 49ers?
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts are stuck in limbo. They were a healthy quarterback away from a playoff run, but Daniel Jones is a free agent coming off of a devastating injury. They do not seem to trust Anthony Richardson, so Jones could be this years version of Indiana Jones and try to give the Colts stability.
Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals could be look at a division rival in the Super Bowl with their starting quarterback being a former backup from the 49ers and find a little intrigue. We also have no idea who the Cardinals coach is, but there could be ties to Jones or the 49ers offense as well. The Cardinals will at least be a team making the call.
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings need to find someone to push JJ McCarthy this offseason. It could be very similar to Daniel Jones with the Colts where he competes with a first round pick, but also Jones has to do is make it to Week 1 healthy and the job is likely his.
Jones would probably want to play for the Vikings with their wide receivers and offensive minded coach if he had to choose, and Kevin O’Connell has shown he can turn around a career. It could be a good fit.
