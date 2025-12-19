The 49ers absolutely nailed this contract decision

When the San Francisco 49ers extended Colton McKivitiz during the season, it was seen as a debatable decision.

On one hand, McKivitz was a quality starter at tackle, and you do not let that leave. On the other hand, he has not consistently been above average, and you wonder if the team could have upgraded. It has not even been one season since the team extended its former fifth-round pick, but so far, they have to be feeling like it was a good decision.

San Francisco 49ers are feeling good about extending Colton McKivitz

This has been the best season for McKivitz by a good bit. He has only allowed three sacks so far this season, and the last sack that he allowed was in Week 9. Pro Football Focus is not everything, but when you rank the top right tackles based on PFF grade, he is third behind Penei Sewell, Zach Tom, and Brian O’Neill.

He ranked 12th in pass block grade amongst right tackles, but 2nd overall in run blocking, behind only Sewell. Overall, McKivitz was never regarded as a strong run blocker; it just appears to be coming together for him now.

This does make sense when thinking of his development track. McKivitz hardly played in his first three seasons. That may have helped him ease into the NFL, but it is not a shock that he did not hit the ground running, even though his first real starting experience came during his fourth NFL season.

Now McKivitz is in his sixth season. He has two full seasons completed and has really hit his peak in his third year as a starter. This can make sense, especially in a Shanahan offense.

During his first year he was getting his footing and learning the intricacies of the offense. In year two he found his footing, and the 49ers saw that and bet on it. Now, he is excelling and already earning his contract. This is setting up to be a huge win for the 49ers, as Trent Williams is stable across him, but will need replaced in the near future. They will not need to replace two tackles.

Week 16 will be a great test for McKivitz. The Colts two best defensive line assets are edge rushers, led by Laitu Latu, who is having a break out season. If McKivitz can continue this level of play, then the 49ers are going to feel confident that any edge duo is going to struggle when they face the 49ers' two tackles.

