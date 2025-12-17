These San Francisco 49ers should make the 2025 Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl voting just ended for fans, and in a week or two, the teams will be announced. The San Francisco 49ers had a few players crack the top ten in fan voting, but that is only ⅓ of the vote. Which 49ers players may get the honour?

San Francisco 49ers Offense

On offense, Brock Purdy was too banged up to end up in the Pro Bowl. Christian McCaffrey is a lock, though. He is 13th overall in rushing yards, and ranked last amongst those top 13 in yards per carry. Still, he also has 820 receiving yards, and the next closest is 684. He has 86 catches, and the next closest is 64. He is third in total yards. The running backs from the NFC will likely be McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

After four games, Pearsall was looking like a Pro Bowler, but he was too banged up. Jauan Jennings started too slow.

George Kittle will make the Pro Bowl despite being banged up, though. That may be speaking to the tight end landscape, but also how good Kittle has been in recent weeks. Still, despite five fewer games than most, he is 19th in yards and tied for fourth amongst tight ends. He is also fourth in yards per route run.

Trey McBride will make it, and Kyle Pitts may get in over Kittle due to a full season. However, the other tight ends with more yards in the NFC are Juwan Johnson, Jake Ferguson, Dallas Goedert, Theo Johnson, and Colston Loveland. It is hard to see any of them getting more Pro Bowl support than Kittle.

Trent Williams is a lock; we do not need to discuss him. Dominick Puni started to slow; left guard and center are weak spots, but Colton McKivitz has a small case after a good year. His issue will come to lack of name recognition.

Speaking of name recognition, that will guide Kyle Juscyzk to another Pro Bowl this year.

San Francisco 49ers defense

On defense, it is much harder to make the case. The interior is a big weak spot, and none of them get stats. On the edge, they lost their big name, and they are on their third middle linebacker behind Fred Warner.

Deommodore Lenoir is the big name on the defense, but he has had a down year that has gotten worse as the pieces around him have left. Lastly, Malik Mustapha is having a good year, but he missed the start of the season with an injury. Ji’Ayir Brown is getting fans votes, but he could not crack the top five and will not get enough coach and player support to make it.

Overall

Christian McCaffrey

Kyle Juszczyk

George Kittle

Trent Willimas

