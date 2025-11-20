Why Christian McCaffrey is Primed to Dominate Carolina on the Ground
Christian McCaffrey arguably had his most efficient rushing performance of the season in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.
He put up a season-high 6.2 yards per carry and a +5.4 expected points added to help lead the San Francisco 49ers to victory. The 49ers may have finally found the formula to unlock McCaffrey as a rusher
He has a prime chance to build upon that in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers in primetime. That will help cement whether or not he has truly been unlocked as one.
Christian McCaffrey can dominate the Panthers on the ground
McCaffrey faces a Panthers defense allowing 4.7 yards per carry (24th), and that has allowed a running back at least 65 rushing yards six times. The best part is that the Panthers are lousy at defending inside runs.
That is where McCaffrey thrives as a rusher this season. Carolina has the sixth-worst run stuff rate (11.9 percent) against inside runs and allows the seventh-highest rush yards per play (4.5) against it as well.
McCaffrey ran it between the tackles on roughly 62 percent of his carries. The 49ers would be wise to replicate that against the Panthers, if not more.
Part of why the Panthers are struggling against inside runs is their usage of dime personnel. The Panthers' defense has deployed dime personnel on 20.0 percent of defensive snaps this season, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL.
It's no wonder inside run plays work against them. They are trotting out so many defensive backs that going with a bulky tight end package, or even having solid blocking receivers, will work against them.
As a result of their dime personnel usage, the Panthers are allowing 8.9 yards per play in dime looks this season, the third-most in the league. It would be shocking if the 49ers struggle to move the ball on them.
I'm sure there will be a drive or two where they get stalled out. It's the NFL. Even mediocre units can give a team a battle for a stretch. It's on the 49ers to keep their stalled drives to a minimum.
The opportunities are right there for them. Scoring 30 points on the Panthers should be expected, and with Brock Purdy back and slinging it deep, that should open running lanes as well.
McCaffrey should be able to capitalize on his most efficient game as a runner against the Panthers. Achieving that should secure the win for the 49ers.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.