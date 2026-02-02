This 49ers Free Agent Cannot be in Their Plans Anymore

The San Francisco 49ers decided to go into the 2025 season with Ben Bartch projected to start at left guard despite 598 snaps on the field from 2022-24. The decision did not work as Bartch played just 200 snaps. Now that he is a free agent this offseason, is it time for the 49ers to cut ties with him?

Will the San Francisco 49ers retain Ben Bartch in free agency?

The case to retain him could be rather simple. There is not going to be much interest in a player with 798 snaps in four seasons and features a long list of injuries. He may be valued for depth, but that is not going to come at a price.

The 49ers do not have an answer at left guard right now. While Bartch cannot and should not be their first answer, the team could spend a veteran salary contract on Bartch to have him provide some depth and push whoever it may be in free agency. It does not hurt that the 49ers are not changing their offensive scheme or their offensive line coach. Bartch may not want to change much, and this offensive line coach believed in him more than most should at this stage of his career.

On the other end, the 49ers have to be ready to move on. Sure, they could have some depth added with Bartch, but they may as well find other avenues to fill that hole. Connor Colby is going into year two of his career and may take a step. Between the two, the 49ers should look to sign Spencer Burford. If that means moving on from Bartch, so be it.

Still, with Burford and Colby back, the 49ers will have the flexibility to sign a notable starter or look to the draft to fill that hole. Notable free agents that play left guard include Joel Bitonio, David Edwards, Chris Paul, and more. It should not be hard for the team to upgrade from all three of Burford, Colby, and Bartch. With three of four other names in the mix, it does not make much sense to bring Ben Bartch back.

The 49ers have to figure something out at left guard. However, Barcth is five or six players down the line when it comes to options. They should not offer him a contract and let him walk in free agency this offseason.

