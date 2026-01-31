A Potential Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman Could Be on the 49ers' Radar

The majority of the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive line appears to be set heading into the 2026 season. The one significant question mark is at left guard. Ben Bartch and Spencer Burford are both set to hit free agency, while Connor Colby showed why he was selected in the sixth round this past season. While Colby provides depth and developmental upside, the team may ultimately look outside the roster to secure a proven starter at the position.

One option that makes a great deal of sense is Joel Bitonio, a free agent who spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns.

Should the San Francisco 49ers pursue Joel Bitonio in free agency?

Bitonio has been a fixture on the Browns’ offensive line since being drafted in 2014. While he may not be on the same level as Joe Thomas, he has enjoyed an exceptional run with the franchise. Over his career, Bitonio has logged 11,966 total snaps, with 11,811 of them coming at left guard. Durability has been one of his calling cards, as he has missed just two starts since the 2015 season.

From 2018 through 2024, Bitonio made the Pro Bowl every year and earned first-team All-Pro honors in both 2021 and 2022. He was also named second-team All-Pro from 2018 through 2020. Although he did not make the Pro Bowl in 2025, he still managed to play every game. Statistically and on tape, it was clearly his worst season since 2018, and at 34 years old, it is fair to question how much he has left in the tank.

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Even so, Bitonio remained more than serviceable. He dealt with a revolving door at quarterback and also lost the left tackle playing next to him early in the season, factors that would impact any interior lineman. The Browns are entering something of a roster reset, and when factoring in Bitonio’s age and expected salary demands, a separation makes sense for both sides.

While no one can know Bitonio’s personal motivations, there are a few relevant factors to consider. He has appeared in just two playoff games during his career. He also grew up in California and played college football at Nevada. The opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl and do so closer to home could be appealing as he approaches the end of his career, and the 49ers are positioned to offer both.

According to Spotrac, Bitonio is projected to command a one-year, $12.9 million deal in free agency. That type of contract could work for San Francisco, which is trying to balance an aging roster without committing to long-term money for older players.

With Trent Williams lined up next to Bitonio, the 49ers could make a legitimate run with two of the best offensive linemen of the past decade, fully aware that the window may be closing. The question is whether San Francisco is willing to make the offer.

Read More