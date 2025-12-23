Trent Williams Gives 49ers Fans an Amazing Early Christmas Present
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 48-27.
It was a fun game to watch, given all the points the 49ers scored. Their offense was electric and explosive in this game. They gave 49ers fans an early Christmas present with that win.
However, Trent Williams decided to add an additional Christmas gift to the fans and his team. While appearing on the postgame with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, Williams revealed he's not retiring anytime soon.
"I'm nowhere near done," Williams said with a huge smile on his face. "We got a few more years. I'm not leaving. I'm not going nowhere."
Trent Williams has more in the tank
Williams makes it clear that 2025 isn't his final season. He seemed pretty emphatic about that. I do, however, think he's embellishing a little bit on the "few more years" part.
But at the very least, he should be taken at his word about playing another season. And why wouldn't he? Williams has been playing terrifically this year.
Look no further than Christian McCaffrey's last big rush of 24 yards against the Colts. Williams blocked two defenders to free McCaffrey up to rip off that run.
It's insane that he is still able to play at such an elite level. Not to mention he's doing it as a pass blocker as well. Williams has only allowed 19 pressures on true pass sets this year. He's truly a phenomenal talent.
It wouldn't be shocking if he did manage to last a few more years. I just wouldn't hold him too strictly to his words on that.
What's been even crazier for Williams is that he hasn't been hurt at all this year. He's always been a lock to miss a game with the 49ers.
But this year, his injury luck has been on his side. That is what's playing a significant role in his performance. He isn't playing injured or hurt and hasn't been this year.
Williams has only two more games left for him to finally accomplish starting an entire season. Fingers crossed he gets it because he deserves that accolade, especially at his age.
Running to the left side is a bread-and-butter of the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan gets to dial up a run to McCaffrey running behind Williams, George Kittle, and Kyle Juszczyk.
Talk about a cheat code.
