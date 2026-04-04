49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Sounds Off on Robert Saleh Joining the Titans

It's never easy for a team to watch an incredible coach leave. But it was something the San Francisco 49ers knew was going to happen with Robert Saleh.

Before they reunited with him last year to become the defensive coordinator, he was trying to become a head coach for a team. His dream of being a head coach again was strong.

That's why when the Tennessee Titans came knocking, Saleh took his chance. It hurt the 49ers to see him go, but they knew it was inevitable when they hired him back.

Arguably, no one is more distraught over Saleh's departure than Kyle Shanahan. He's close to Saleh and loves his coaching ability. However, he's even more ecstatic that Saleh gets another crack at being a head coach.

Shanahan sounds off on Saleh joining Tennessee

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and new head coach Robert Saleh stand for portraits after the new head coach’s introductory press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Not that happy. I didn't want to lose him," said a laughing Shanahan at the NFL annual meeting in Arizona. "I was real happy for Robert. (He) deserves to be a head coach. He's one of the better coaches in this league.

"I thought he got a raw deal the first time, and it seems like he's in a good situation (now). We hate to lose him with the Niners, but I'm real happy for him and Sanaa (Saleh's wife). I know he's going to do a hell of a job in Tennessee."

It would've been fantastic for the 49ers to have kept Saleh for another year. The work he did in 2025 was nothing short of impressive.

The 49ers' defense had every reason to be a bottom-five unit once they lost Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Mykel Williams. But they maintained a respectable level.

Saleh helped the 49ers become a solid run defense (11th-least) from a mediocre one in 2024 (15th most). Even the points allowed per game (25.6 in 2024) was much better (21.8) under Saleh.

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh confer during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The bright side is that the 49ers' fallback at defensive coordinator was Raheem Morris. He was the best option available to succeed Saleh, which helps soften the blow.

Saleh is in a good spot now compared to when he first became a head coach with the New York Jets. Shanahan alluded to that in his comments, which is true.

The Titans may be a dumpster fire, but at least they have a potential franchise quarterback, a ton of salary cap space, and high-end draft capital. It's a great spot for a new head coach to land.

The best part of all is that Saleh seems to have more control over the team this time than he did with the Jets. I think his chances of improving from New York are high.

And if not, the 49ers will surely leave the door open for him again.

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