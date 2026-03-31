Kyle Shanahan Reveals Why the 49ers Brought Back Dre Greenlaw

After one year away from each other, the San Francisco 49ers reunited with Dre Greenlaw in free agency.

Seeing Greenlaw walk last year for the Denver Broncos was a regrettable decision by the 49ers. That's why they flew to his house to persuade him to come back with a better offer than the Broncos.

And it's why they re-signed him now. They land him on essentially a one-year "prove it" deal worth $8 million. At that number, it's a no-brainer to bring him back.

But most of all, they have a ton of love and respect for Greenlaw. Kyle Shanahan said as much when he was asked about the 49ers bringing Greenlaw back on Monday at the NFL annual meetings in Arizona.

Kyle Shanahan thrilled to have Dre Greenlaw back

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NBC Sports analyst Kyle Shanahan prior to the New England Patriots game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Just how much we love Dre as a person and how much we love him as a player," Shanahan said. "He's one of the best linebackers I've ever coached and I've been around some good ones. What he's meant to the Niners organization, and we hated being away from him, and we're pumped to get him back."

A pretty predictable answer from Shanahan, but a necessary question to ask. The 49ers jumped to re-sign Greenlaw as soon as the Broncos released him.

Now, the 49ers have a player they love who can produce. Obviously, he's a giant injury concern, but it's worth the risk of signing him with the potential of elevating their defense.

"We're glad to have him back,'' John Lynch said. "He's been a good player for us for a long time, and we missed him last year. He's good for our defense and a great teammate and he has a strong presence in our locker room."

It's more than what Greenlaw can do as a player himself on the field. He gets the players on defense around him better with his emotions and tone-setting energy.

Back during Super Bowl LVIII, former 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward told me that Greenlaw is the "motor" of their defense. So, of course, the 49ers would want that back.

It's all contingent on his health. If he can play the majority of the games, bringing him back will have been a fantastic move, and quite possibly the best offseason addition.

Every team needs its tone-setting players. The 49ers haven't had that for a couple of years, but they do now with Greenlaw back in the fold.

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