Kyle Shanahan Reveals Why the 49ers Brought Back Dre Greenlaw
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After one year away from each other, the San Francisco 49ers reunited with Dre Greenlaw in free agency.
Seeing Greenlaw walk last year for the Denver Broncos was a regrettable decision by the 49ers. That's why they flew to his house to persuade him to come back with a better offer than the Broncos.
And it's why they re-signed him now. They land him on essentially a one-year "prove it" deal worth $8 million. At that number, it's a no-brainer to bring him back.
But most of all, they have a ton of love and respect for Greenlaw. Kyle Shanahan said as much when he was asked about the 49ers bringing Greenlaw back on Monday at the NFL annual meetings in Arizona.
Kyle Shanahan thrilled to have Dre Greenlaw back
"Just how much we love Dre as a person and how much we love him as a player," Shanahan said. "He's one of the best linebackers I've ever coached and I've been around some good ones. What he's meant to the Niners organization, and we hated being away from him, and we're pumped to get him back."
A pretty predictable answer from Shanahan, but a necessary question to ask. The 49ers jumped to re-sign Greenlaw as soon as the Broncos released him.
Now, the 49ers have a player they love who can produce. Obviously, he's a giant injury concern, but it's worth the risk of signing him with the potential of elevating their defense.
"We're glad to have him back,'' John Lynch said. "He's been a good player for us for a long time, and we missed him last year. He's good for our defense and a great teammate and he has a strong presence in our locker room."
It's more than what Greenlaw can do as a player himself on the field. He gets the players on defense around him better with his emotions and tone-setting energy.
Back during Super Bowl LVIII, former 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward told me that Greenlaw is the "motor" of their defense. So, of course, the 49ers would want that back.
It's all contingent on his health. If he can play the majority of the games, bringing him back will have been a fantastic move, and quite possibly the best offseason addition.
Every team needs its tone-setting players. The 49ers haven't had that for a couple of years, but they do now with Greenlaw back in the fold.
Follow Jose onX (Twitter) @JS3sanchezzto interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN