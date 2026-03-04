Mike Florio Assesses How 49ers QB Brock Purdy Performed in 2025

The 2025 season didn't start off too hot for Brock Purdy.

But it's not how you start a season or a game, it's how you pick it up and finish. The San Francisco 49ers benefited from Purdy's improved play when he returned from his turf toe injury.

He quelled any talk that Mac Jones was a better starter than him. For a little while, there were some doubts about that. Even Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio pondered that idea.

During Super Bowl LX week, I had the honor of asking Florio what he thought about the 2025 season that Purdy had, especially when Jones was performing well in his starts.

Mike Florio assesses Brock Purdy

"When Mac Jones was playing and winning games, I thought, this is gonna get very interesting because Brock Purdy's injured. Mac Jones is signed through 2026. The way Brock Purdy's contract is structured, a decision needs to be made before April 1 of 2027. So, in theory, they could get through 2025, 2026, and then decide is Mac Jones our guy? Is Brock Purdy our guy?

"Now, when Purdy came back, I think he played well enough to make it clear when he's healthy, he's at a higher level than Mac Jones. And the play against the Bears on the Sunday night game where he did the Josh Allen hop, back-and-forth like a video game juke, and then throws the touchdown pass to Kyle Juszczyk, that's when I said, 'Alright, this is the guy.' And he made some other big plays."

It's safe to say that Purdy impressed Florio, and rightfully so. The exclamation mark game was in primetime against the Bears. It proved how solid of a starting quarterback that Purdy is.

"He's just such a low key personality," Florio said. "Although he does some nice dancing when he scores, but I think that he's a guy they need to keep. He's the guy they need to build around, and it may be that they need to trade Mac Jones just so there's no question whatsoever, but they still need to have a good backup in the event he gets injured again."

Retaining Mac Jones is the best option for the 49ers. The trade market isn't favorable right now for him, which is fine. The 49ers have no intentions of trading him, but you never know until a hefty offer is made.

"That's the challenge," said Florio. "What do you take in exchange for Mac Jones knowing that you need somebody else to come in now and be the backup for 2026."

Should Jones be traded, the 49ers will need to get his replacement right. But in the event a backup quarterback isn't necessary, the 49ers know they're good where they're at with Purdy.

