49ers Mock Draft 4: What They Should Do

The last column had a mock draft of what I predict the Niners will do; now it’s my turn. I wave my hand in front of Kyle Shanahan for a Jedi mind trick. “These aren’t the toys you’re looking for.” I’m in business.

Trades

I deal down from 27. Cincinnati needs interior O line, defensive tackle and secondary. 27 is a sweet spot for all of that. They don’t have a pick between 110 and 189 and need to fill that gap. Niners send 27 and 139 for 41 and 72.

The alternative is Atlanta, who just lost tackle Kaleb McGary to a surprise retirement, and right tackle is the blind side for lefty QB Michael Penix. The tackles fall off a cliff before the Falcons pick at 48. Niners send 27 for 48, 77 and a 2027 4th.

To add more picks, I deal 133 to Minnesota for 163 and 196.

41

The top receivers and safeties are gone; the team is in win-now mode and passes on a developmental tackle. The pick here is guard or edge.

The goal at guard is to pick one of Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech), Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon), or Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M). All are rising, but will all three be off the board by 58? I take the risk of waiting.

At edge there’s not much balance. Cashius Howell is lightning off the line, but the 30 ¼ T-Rex arms predict he won’t be a star. Malachi Lawrence has speed, length, and a deep pass rush bag, but he washes out against the run.

Will Raheem Morris learn from last year in Atlanta when they had an effective pass rush but everyone could run on them? The Niners need a blend: a strong pass rusher who is not a liability against the run.

41. Gabe Jacas (Illinois) 6-4/260 Edge

His 10 split is the same as Lawrence's , a hundredth slower than Howell's, and faster than R Mason Thomas. Best in class 30 bench reps. 41 pressures with 12 sacks this season, and seven forced fumbles in the last two years. He plays with power and violent hands, has athleticism and great closing speed. High motor. State champion wrestler helps his contact balance, and he’s a high character team captain.

If Morris prefers a pass rusher who can drop into coverage, Howell fits that, along with Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham of Michigan, and Auburn’s Keyron Crawford.

58

All three of the 2nd tier guards are getting talked up as potential first rounders right now, but one of the three should fall to 58 or close enough to make a small move up. If not, there are fallback options.

58. Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech) 6-3/318 G

A bulldozer in the run game and no sacks allowed for two years. A fast 4.54 in the 20 Shuttle that Shanahan uses as a performance metric for the wide zone. Rutledge has some center versatility as well. A 99% win rate in pass pro. He needs medical clearance, had foot surgery after a car accident. He has a reputation for toughness and was a team captain.

72

It’s time to take what the draft gives you in the early 3rd and fill a huge need at safety. Rumors indicate the Niners are interested in three safeties projected for Day 2: A.J. Haulcy of LSU, Bud Clark of TCU, and South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore.

72. Jalon Kilgore (South Carolina) 6-1/210 S

4.4 flat, 33-inch arms, with the athleticism to defend receivers in the slot and the strength to attack the run. Eight interceptions and 29 pass deflections career. Morris wants playmakers and turnovers.

Day 3

The Niners have added three starters, now to add depth.

127. Kendrick Law (Kentucky) 5-11/208 WR

Law runs a 4.45 40 with a 42 vert and a 10’8” jump. Shanahan is rumored to be interested, part of why: 21 bench reps at Indy, 3rd in the class. That power comes into play on releases, contested catches, and run blocking. He has YAC skills with 13 forced missed tackles. Law has exceptional hands (1.9% drop rate) and special teams experience as a gunner and returner.

138. Eli Heidenreich (Navy) 6-0/202 RB/WR

The Niners want a poor man’s Christian McCaffrey; here he is. 500 yards rushing over 900 receiving. 4.43 speed deployed all over the offense. Legit WR skills with an average depth of target over 11 and acceleration that hit 20 mph on the GPS. Two TDs of 80 yards or more.

163. Riley Nowakowski (Indiana) 6-2/250 FB/H-Back/TE

The replacement for Kyle Juszczyk. Textbook technique run blocker who pancaked defenders in the college playoffs. He was the secret sauce of the Indiana offense, utilized in Juszczyk ways. No drops; he caught 90% of his targets. Two rushing TDs as a fullback. 32 receptions at 12 yards per catch. Smart, tough, high motor, high character.

196. Hezekiah Masses (Cal) 6-0/181 DB

The top ballhawk in the country with an FBS-best 18 passes defended and five interceptions, with two more picks negated by penalties. Aggressive in man, smart in zone, and he makes plays on the ball like a receiver. 4.46 speed with decent length at a 75-inch wingspan, but he’s light and a liability in run defense. Another playmaker in the secondary who can generate turnovers.

This mock used the player rankings from Dane Brugler’s The Beast as the big board. My goal was to add physicality, athleticism, and playmaking. Next up will be position profiles for the likely draft picks: WR, Edge, OG, S, RB, TE.