Now that the San Francisco 49ers are two weeks removed from the start of free agency, we have a good idea of what their roster is going to look like heading into the NFL draft. What does their offensive tackle position look like as they head towards the final weeks before the draft?

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle depth chart

Trent Williams

Williams is going to be the starting left tackle this year, and the team's declining to pick up his bonus did not change things too much. The 49ers would need to draft a tackle early to feel comfortable trading Williams, and picking at 27 makes it hard to see one falling into that slot. Their best bet is to take one this year and let him develop behind Williams.

Colton McKivitz

McKivitz is the starting right tackle and will come into the season uncontested. The 49ers just extended him during the 2025 season, so they liked what they saw from him and he continued to progress from that point. They have many bigger holes and worries than McKivitz.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Vederian Lowe

Last year the 49ers had Spencer Burford lined up to be their swing tackle. However, issues at left guard caused him to slide inside, and they had to resort to Austen Pleasants in a season-defining game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are making sure that will not happen again by signing Lowe, whose sole purpose is to be the backup to Trent Williams.

Austen Pleasants

The 49ers brought Pleasants back, and they liked his progression enough to trust him to start. However, he remains in the emergency-only tier of players, and the 49ers' signing Lowe, and still being linked to tackle options in the draft, speaks to that.

Brandon Parker

Parker spent most of the 2025 season on the 49ers' practice squad and will look to spend one more year there.

Zach Thomas

Thomas has bounced around the NFL and was most recently on the Indianapolis Colts. He signed a futures deal with the 49ers to compete in training camp.

Do the 49ers need to draft a tackle?

At some point, they will have to replace Trent Williams, but as they are set up, they do not need a tackle. Lowe is a capable third, and Plesants seems to be trusted as a fourth. They have two depth options with limited experience to fill out a three-deep that could take them into training camp. The right fit would have to fall to them to make a move here.