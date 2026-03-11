49ers' Projected Depth Chart After the Brett Toth Signing

The San Francisco 49ers needed offensive line help and have started to address it with the addition of free agent Brett Toth. Toth is not the most well-known name of the potential free agent options, so how does he fit into the 49ers' plans?

Where does Brett Toth stand on the San Francisco 49ers depth chart?

Toth should not be viewed as a starter. Toth was a UDFA in 2019, and while it is impressive that he has stuck in the NFL for this long, he has six career starts in five NFL seasons. He spent his first two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, moved to the Carolina Panthers for a season and then was back on the Eagles for two more.

It is fair that four of his six career starters were just last season. Still, the addition should have been made with the idea that Totah can be depth.

The most reliable trait that Toth brings is versatility. He played 599 snaps over his five years. Of them, he spent 260 snaps at left guard, 206 snaps at center, 102 at right tackle, and 27 as a right guard. Even last year, when he got his most work, he split time between center and left guard, with 199 snaps at left guard and 164 snaps at center.

Yes, the 49ers have a hole at left guard, but they also need help at center. Matt Hennessy was the backup last year, and he is currently a free agent. As things stand, he is currently the one expected to replace Hennessy for that role. However, being able to compete for left guard also helps his value on the 49ers.

The 49ers currently are looking at Connor Colby or Nick Zakelj at left guard, of course, until they sign another name. Still, as things stand, Toth should be viewed as direct competition for Zakelj. Zakelj competed and got work at left guard, but also became the backup center when Jake Brendel went down.

This is where Toth’s value will likely lie. He can compete and be a backup at both spots. This should not only make the spot that Zaklj had less valuable, it also makes it just as easy to move on from Hennessy. So, the 49ers did not get a starter-caliber player, but they may have turned two roster spots into just one. That is enough to make it a smart addition.