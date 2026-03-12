49ers Projected Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Recent Signings

The San Francisco 49ers have made some pretty notable changes to their wide receiver room. They signed Mike Evans, but let Kendrick Bourne and Skyy Moore walk in free agency. The team is also expected to let Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings go this offseason as well.

So, the wide receiver room is already looking a lot different. Where do things stand after just a few days of free agency?

X Receiver - Mike Evans

Evans will take the role as the outside X receiver that had been reserved for Brandon Aiyuk, but had seen Jennings play as well.

Z Receiver - Ricky Pearsall

The addition of Evans should be very beneficial for Pearsall, who went from the biggest threat on the offense to a second option behind Evans. Evans will also take the press coverage, which should allow the team to move Pearsall around and get the ball in his hands closer to the line of scrimmage more often.

David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Slot Receiver - Jordan Watkins

Watins hardly saw the field, let alone produced for them. He played just 25 offensive snaps in his rookie season. Still, with so many names missing from the depth chart, he slots into the opportunity of a lifetime. That is, until the team adds someone else and the draft comes.

Fourth Receiver - Demarcus Robinson

Robinson is likely ahead of Watkins, but the team gave him plenty of chances and he did not produce. The depth chart is too thin and the team does not save anything from moving on, but they have to try to improve from him. He is not a slot option, so the best plan is to have Robinson as the backup to Pearsall and Evans on the outside.

Fifth Receiver - Jacob Cowing

Cowing is going to have to step into the role that Skyy Moore had returning punts and kicks. This was always the expectation for him, but he has not been healthy enough to fulfill it. It will be interesting to see what type of competition they bring in for that role.

WR - 6 Malik Turner

WR - 7 Junior Bergen

WR - 8 Colton Dowell

As the 49ers stand, these are the only receivers they have. They will likely bring 10 or 11 into training camp; things are said and done. Two or three will be UDFA or tryout players, and they may bring in one more depth option. Still, as things stand, they will have to draft a wide receiver who can get on the field, or at least compete with Watkins in the slot.