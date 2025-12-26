49ers QB Brock Purdy is playing the best football of his career

The San Francisco 49ers were reminded once again that they have their franchise quarterback.

In Week 15, the 49ers surged to an 11–4 record with a 48–29 win over the Indianapolis Colts, posting their highest point total of the season.

Putting up 48 points in any game is no fluke, especially against a competitive Colts defense, but Indianapolis was overwhelmed by a 49ers offense led by Brock Purdy.

Brock Purdy is still looking for improvement after throwing 5 touchdowns

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Monday Night Football, Purdy threw a career-high five touchdowns for 295 yards with just one interception, in what was arguably the best performance of his career. He also became the first quarterback in red and gold to throw five touchdowns in a regular-season game since the legendary Joe Montana.

Even after delivering a performance like this, Purdy continues to look for ways to elevate his game.

“Yeah, obviously there were some missed throws and opportunities and I want to score a touchdown every drive. So I’m looking at myself like, all right, how did we not convert there? And it was my decision here or there and the interception at the end of the game, like tip ball, it was high," he told reporters earlier in the week.

"So, just watching the film and being real with myself about I could still be better with my accuracy on certain plays and being aggressive and not second guessing on certain plays. So, there’s still things like that that you’ve got to clean up and you just want to get better at. You don’t want them to come up in another game or another situation.

"So, definitely room for improvement.”

Brock Purdy is playing the best football of his career

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Purdy has now played five games since returning as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, and he’s playing his best football.

Aside from his three-interception outing against the Panthers, Purdy has delivered four impressive performances, and the 49ers now look stronger than ever heading into the playoffs.

The final two games of the regular season, against the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, present even tougher tests. However, Purdy’s past performances suggest he’s comfortable on the field, even while playing through a turf toe injury for the remainder of the season.

That’s a remarkable feat given the complexities of the injury, but he’s elevating his game at the perfect time to lead the 49ers into the playoffs against all odds.

Read More