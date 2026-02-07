Jed York Explains QB Brock Purdy’s Impact on the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York doesn’t speak to the media often, but he delivered a spot-on assessment of quarterback Brock Purdy.

2025 was arguably Brock Purdy’s toughest season as he suffered a turf toe injury in the first game. He missed several games, partly due to the front office rushing his return, but still finished the season with 20 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a passer rating of 100.5.

This included a few games in which his performance fell below expectations because of the injury, yet he still played while injured for the rest of the season.

Jed York heaps praise on Brock Purdy

On what impressed owner Jed York the most about Purdy, he shared on the Up and Adams Show:

“It’s not the numbers that impresses me about Brock. It’s who he is as a person. I say this all the time.

"When you look at all the analytics that go into drafting — Brock is 6′ 1″, and if Brock was 6′ 4″ he’s a first or second round draft pick. When you look at his heart, and you look at what he does and how he fights, he has such a strong belief in himself — he is such a grounded person.

"He had a very bad toe injury this season. He got it the first week in Seattle, and tried to fight through it. He had to take time off. It was not an easy season for him. He definitely played with pain this season.

"But he’s mentally tough enough to get through it and he’s the type of guy who is going to help Mac Jones go be the best that Mac can be.

"Brock is the ultimate teammate. He’s what you want your franchise quarterback to look like.”

It’s exactly the kind of praise you want to hear from the owner of your team. Brock Purdy has guided the 49ers to deep playoff runs, including an NFC Championship Game and a Super Bowl appearance, and has even secured a playoff win with a depleted offense, proving he is that guy.

If Purdy can stay healthy throughout next season and have an offensive line built to support him, he has the potential to lead the 49ers far. The front office also needs to invest in a standout receiver and tight end, and if that happens, the team’s championship window will remain open.

Purdy is elite. And the NFL now realises that.

