Jed York Explains QB Brock Purdy’s Impact on the 49ers
In this story:
San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York doesn’t speak to the media often, but he delivered a spot-on assessment of quarterback Brock Purdy.
2025 was arguably Brock Purdy’s toughest season as he suffered a turf toe injury in the first game. He missed several games, partly due to the front office rushing his return, but still finished the season with 20 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a passer rating of 100.5.
This included a few games in which his performance fell below expectations because of the injury, yet he still played while injured for the rest of the season.
Jed York heaps praise on Brock Purdy
On what impressed owner Jed York the most about Purdy, he shared on the Up and Adams Show:
“It’s not the numbers that impresses me about Brock. It’s who he is as a person. I say this all the time.
"When you look at all the analytics that go into drafting — Brock is 6′ 1″, and if Brock was 6′ 4″ he’s a first or second round draft pick. When you look at his heart, and you look at what he does and how he fights, he has such a strong belief in himself — he is such a grounded person.
"He had a very bad toe injury this season. He got it the first week in Seattle, and tried to fight through it. He had to take time off. It was not an easy season for him. He definitely played with pain this season.
"But he’s mentally tough enough to get through it and he’s the type of guy who is going to help Mac Jones go be the best that Mac can be.
"Brock is the ultimate teammate. He’s what you want your franchise quarterback to look like.”
It’s exactly the kind of praise you want to hear from the owner of your team. Brock Purdy has guided the 49ers to deep playoff runs, including an NFC Championship Game and a Super Bowl appearance, and has even secured a playoff win with a depleted offense, proving he is that guy.
If Purdy can stay healthy throughout next season and have an offensive line built to support him, he has the potential to lead the 49ers far. The front office also needs to invest in a standout receiver and tight end, and if that happens, the team’s championship window will remain open.
Purdy is elite. And the NFL now realises that.
Read More
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal