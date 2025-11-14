All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy sounds off on his frustrations with turf toe

Brock Purdy turns his frustration into a motivational opportunity.

Henry Cheal

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers have officially made the call to start Brock Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

Purdy returns after six weeks on the sidelines following a turf toe injury he re-aggravated in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brock Purdy opens up about missing games

Brock Purd
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) gestures during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Since becoming the 49ers’ starting quarterback in 2022, this is the first major injury in Purdy’s career that has caused him to miss multiple games.

In 2023, he missed one game, but that was because the 49ers had already secured the NFC No. 1 seed. In 2024, he missed only two games. In 2025, however, he has played just two games so far.

Now that he’s back and cleared to play, Purdy opened up about the tough times he endured watching from the sidelines.

"Yeah, it's been frustrating, obviously. Going into year four, I wanted to come in and play my best ball so far in my career and was really excited about it," reflected Purdy on Thursday with the media.

"We come in, play Seattle and win on the road and just feeling really good about the year and then all of a sudden, like, I'm just dealing with the toe thing and it has been frustrating.

"Just the time missed and seeing our team and the opportunity to go and win games, put a season together and feel good about it.

"So, it's just been frustrating for sure. But, at the same time, this is just the cards that I've been dealt with and I'm not trying to be, 'woe was me,' kind of thing.

"We still have seven games here to go and put something together and our goals are right in front of us. So, that's how I'm looking at it. I'm excited about it."

All answers will be revealed on Sunday

Brock Purd
September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The 49ers cannot afford to make another wrong decision about Purdy, given the looming possibility of another reaggregation.

Backup quarterback Mac Jones has steadied the ship and kept the 49ers in playoff contention, but if Purdy struggles or aggravates his injury, the front office will face serious scrutiny. Turf toe is a serious injury.

That aside, Purdy’s return serves as a reminder of the 49ers’ consistent messaging: when he’s healthy, he will play. Whether he can make an immediate impact despite the rust, however, remains an open question.

But there's no reason to doubt Purdy. He isn't the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback for no reason.

Henry Cheal
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

