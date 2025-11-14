49ers QB Brock Purdy sounds off on his frustrations with turf toe
The San Francisco 49ers have officially made the call to start Brock Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.
Purdy returns after six weeks on the sidelines following a turf toe injury he re-aggravated in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Brock Purdy opens up about missing games
Since becoming the 49ers’ starting quarterback in 2022, this is the first major injury in Purdy’s career that has caused him to miss multiple games.
In 2023, he missed one game, but that was because the 49ers had already secured the NFC No. 1 seed. In 2024, he missed only two games. In 2025, however, he has played just two games so far.
Now that he’s back and cleared to play, Purdy opened up about the tough times he endured watching from the sidelines.
"Yeah, it's been frustrating, obviously. Going into year four, I wanted to come in and play my best ball so far in my career and was really excited about it," reflected Purdy on Thursday with the media.
"We come in, play Seattle and win on the road and just feeling really good about the year and then all of a sudden, like, I'm just dealing with the toe thing and it has been frustrating.
"Just the time missed and seeing our team and the opportunity to go and win games, put a season together and feel good about it.
"So, it's just been frustrating for sure. But, at the same time, this is just the cards that I've been dealt with and I'm not trying to be, 'woe was me,' kind of thing.
"We still have seven games here to go and put something together and our goals are right in front of us. So, that's how I'm looking at it. I'm excited about it."
All answers will be revealed on Sunday
The 49ers cannot afford to make another wrong decision about Purdy, given the looming possibility of another reaggregation.
Backup quarterback Mac Jones has steadied the ship and kept the 49ers in playoff contention, but if Purdy struggles or aggravates his injury, the front office will face serious scrutiny. Turf toe is a serious injury.
That aside, Purdy’s return serves as a reminder of the 49ers’ consistent messaging: when he’s healthy, he will play. Whether he can make an immediate impact despite the rust, however, remains an open question.
But there's no reason to doubt Purdy. He isn't the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback for no reason.