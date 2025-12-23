How Brock Purdy is giving the 49ers a real Super Bowl ceiling

The San Francisco 49ers are going to make the playoffs, but there are not many people who believe that they are legitimate contenders right now. Most of that comes down to Brock Purdy not being viewed as elite and the offense not having enough firepower to overcome the defense.

It was only one game, and it was against a non-playoff team, but Purdy showed us that he may have the potential to give his team that ceiling.

Brock Purdy gives the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl hopes in an impressive Week 16 win

Purdy was 25-34 for 295 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He also took one sack, but aside from those two negative plays, it is hard to find anything negative to say about the play of the 49ers quarterback.

He was accurate and decisive. When he extended the play, he was able to make plays. He was able to scramble, extend to pass, and he spread the football all around.

George Kittle has seven catches, Jauan Jennings had seven, and Christian McCaffrey had six. If the 49ers can get Ricky Pearsall back, they have four players worthy of legitimate touches.

The 49ers defense showed us that they are not going to be much help when the heat gets turned up, and the offenses start to play better. So, the offense may need to score 40 points per game if it wants to make a playoff run.

The Indianapolis Colts defense was missing a few key pieces, and they are not a playoff defense, but at the same time they are not one of the worst defenses in the NFL. For the 49ers to move the ball at will, convert every key third down, and put up 40 points while they fought for their playoff lives was an impressive feat.

The Chicago Bears are another team led by their offense, but their defense has been opportunistic and can make plays. In Week 18, the 49ers get a real test with the best defense in the NFL. We will not know for sure whether the 49ers offense has a ceiling that can make a playoff run until we see it in those scenarios, but Purdy is giving us every reason to think that they are legitimate.

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, but a lot of the big names are out this year. If Purdy happens to be the hottest quarterback going into the playoffs, the 49ers could be a favorite in many people's eyes.

