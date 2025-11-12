All 49ers

The 49ers’ QB Situation Isn’t the Crisis Everyone Makes It Out to Be

There is no quarterback 'controversy'.

Henry Cheal

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Mac Jones (10) and Brock Purdy (13) work on passing drills during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Mac Jones (10) and Brock Purdy (13) work on passing drills during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Whether a quarterback crisis or controversy is slowly brewing for the San Francisco 49ers has become the biggest talking point.

To start, Brock Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million extension in the offseason. It marked the dawn of a new era in 49ers history and was one of the biggest statements of intent from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, making the 2022 ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ draft pick the face of the franchise.

But Purdy turned out to be relevant. Extremely relevant at that. He took the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game and then the Super Bowl the following year. It was evident he was a great quarterback.

In 2024, the 49ers finished with a 6-11 record. It was one of their worst seasons. Still, the front office knew he was their guy, even though Purdy continued to play at a good level without all the weapons that had surrounded him on the way to the biggest game the year before.

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

With Mac Jones joining the team in the offseason, the 49ers have had to turn to him in Purdy’s absence, as Purdy recovers from one of the harshest injuries a quarterback can face: turf toe.

To be fair to Jones, he has stepped up, and the 49ers are 5-3 with him starting. His stock is rising week after week, delivering increasingly strong performances and becoming a key reason the 49ers remain competitive despite injuries.

But there is no controversy brewing about whether the 49ers might regret signing Purdy to that contract. There is no crisis because Jones has exceeded what was initially expected of him.

If anything, the 49ers need to make sure Purdy fully recovers from his injury. Turf toe injuries are complicated, and the team previously rushed him back. Now they’re taking the opposite approach, though benching him until the last possible moment these past few weeks isn’t ideal if he’s not fully healthy.

The reality could be that the 49ers don’t play Purdy until next season to ensure a full recovery. While Jones has played well in his place, even he knows that if Purdy is fit to return sometime this season, he will be replaced. Publicly, he's vocally said his full focus is simply winning football games.

But the worst thing the 49ers could do is rush Purdy back before he’s ready. The front office has full faith in him, and this situation is simply about managing his injury the right way.

Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

