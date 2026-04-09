49ers Sign a Defensive End to Replace Mykel Williams Until He Returns

John Lynch wasn't kidding when he said the 49ers don't have enough money to sign Joey Bosa.

They just signed former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cam Sample, according to Tom Pelissero. Sample has seven sacks in his career, as opposed to Bosa, who has 77. That's why Bosa wants close to $10 million per season, while Sample most likely signed for far less.

Sample will be 27 next season. He has started three games in his career, and he missed all of 2024 with a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in training camp.

Last season, Sample appeared in 14 games and recorded two sacks and six quarterback hits. So, it appears he has made a full recovery from his Achilles tear. But, he simply is not a particularly impactful pass rusher, which is why he's so affordable. Still, he's a good run defender who can play defensive end or defensive tackle, and he gives the 49ers depth.

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The 49ers need depth on the defensive line because both of their starting defensive ends, Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, are coming off torn ACLs. Bosa, in particular, is coming off his third ACL tear, and it's unclear how durable his body will be the rest of his career.

Williams is only 21, so he should make a full recovery, but he suffered his ACL tear on Nov. 2 last season, which means he almost certainly will not be ready for Week 1. The 49ers would be wise to let Williams take as long as he needs to make a full recovery so he doesn't have any setbacks that cost him the season. He's a key part of their future.

Which means there's a real possibility he could miss at least the first half of the season, and the 49ers didn't really have anyone who could replace him. They traded for Keion White midseason last year, but he's not a run defender. Williams is outstanding against the run.

Sample is much more of a run defender than a pass rusher, which makes him a good, cheap replacement for Williams until Williams is ready to return.

The 49ers still need to add a true edge rusher to replace Bryce Huff, who retired last month. That's not Sample's skill set. He's more effective at rushing from the interior than from the edge. Expect the 49ers to spend one of their first two picks on an edge rusher in the upcoming NFL Draft.