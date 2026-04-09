49ers Sign a Defensive End to Replace Mykel Williams Until He Returns
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John Lynch wasn't kidding when he said the 49ers don't have enough money to sign Joey Bosa.
They just signed former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cam Sample, according to Tom Pelissero. Sample has seven sacks in his career, as opposed to Bosa, who has 77. That's why Bosa wants close to $10 million per season, while Sample most likely signed for far less.
Sample will be 27 next season. He has started three games in his career, and he missed all of 2024 with a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in training camp.
Last season, Sample appeared in 14 games and recorded two sacks and six quarterback hits. So, it appears he has made a full recovery from his Achilles tear. But, he simply is not a particularly impactful pass rusher, which is why he's so affordable. Still, he's a good run defender who can play defensive end or defensive tackle, and he gives the 49ers depth.
The 49ers need depth on the defensive line because both of their starting defensive ends, Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, are coming off torn ACLs. Bosa, in particular, is coming off his third ACL tear, and it's unclear how durable his body will be the rest of his career.
Williams is only 21, so he should make a full recovery, but he suffered his ACL tear on Nov. 2 last season, which means he almost certainly will not be ready for Week 1. The 49ers would be wise to let Williams take as long as he needs to make a full recovery so he doesn't have any setbacks that cost him the season. He's a key part of their future.
Which means there's a real possibility he could miss at least the first half of the season, and the 49ers didn't really have anyone who could replace him. They traded for Keion White midseason last year, but he's not a run defender. Williams is outstanding against the run.
Sample is much more of a run defender than a pass rusher, which makes him a good, cheap replacement for Williams until Williams is ready to return.
The 49ers still need to add a true edge rusher to replace Bryce Huff, who retired last month. That's not Sample's skill set. He's more effective at rushing from the interior than from the edge. Expect the 49ers to spend one of their first two picks on an edge rusher in the upcoming NFL Draft.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn