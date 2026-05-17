Why the 49ers Haven't Signed Joey Bosa Yet

On the surface, it seems strange that the 49ers haven't signed Joey Bosa yet.

They have almost $70 million in cap space -- tops in the NFL -- Bosa is a free agent, and his brother Nick plays for the 49ers, as you know. This signing should be a layup.

In addition, the 49ers still need a starting defensive end, because Mykel Williams is coming off a torn ACL, he still hasn't been cleared to run and he conceivably could miss the first half of the season. And when he returns, he might not be himself until he has a full offseason to get in football shape. Relying on him to make a meaningful impact in 2026 is a huge gamble the 49ers don't have to make.

As of now, the starting defensive end opposite Nick Bosa in the 49ers' season opener against the Rams will be Sam Okuayinonu, who is not particularly good at rushing the passer or stopping the run. He's a backup who will get exposed by good offenses. So why give away games early in the season when the 49ers simply can sign a quality veteran defensive end such as Joey Bosa?

Keep in mind, Joey Bosa will turn 31 in July and has earned more than $150 million in his career already. He doesn't need to go to OTAs or mandatory minicamp. He's going to spend the offseason training with his brother Nick in Florida, and every team knows that. So why sign him now?

Bosa almost certainly will be a free agent when minicamp ends in mid-July. By then, all the 49ers' young defensive linemen will have gotten lots of reps on the practice field so they can develop and show the coaches what they'll be able to contribute this year.

The last thing the 49ers want need is Joey Bosa taking reps away from young players such as rookie pass rusher Romello Height in May and June. This is Height's opportunity to improve as much as he can before his NFL career officially begins. Bosa isn't improving anymore -- he's trying to maintain the level of performance he used to achieve.

Look for the 49ers to offer Bosa a one-year deal at some point in July. If he can get a better deal somewhere else, he probably will take it -- he doesn't seem willing to give the 49ers any type of discount. But, he played for $13 million last season, which means he'll probably play for less next season, and the 49ers definitely can afford that.