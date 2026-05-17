Why the 49ers Haven't Signed Joey Bosa Yet
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On the surface, it seems strange that the 49ers haven't signed Joey Bosa yet.
They have almost $70 million in cap space -- tops in the NFL -- Bosa is a free agent, and his brother Nick plays for the 49ers, as you know. This signing should be a layup.
In addition, the 49ers still need a starting defensive end, because Mykel Williams is coming off a torn ACL, he still hasn't been cleared to run and he conceivably could miss the first half of the season. And when he returns, he might not be himself until he has a full offseason to get in football shape. Relying on him to make a meaningful impact in 2026 is a huge gamble the 49ers don't have to make.
As of now, the starting defensive end opposite Nick Bosa in the 49ers' season opener against the Rams will be Sam Okuayinonu, who is not particularly good at rushing the passer or stopping the run. He's a backup who will get exposed by good offenses. So why give away games early in the season when the 49ers simply can sign a quality veteran defensive end such as Joey Bosa?
Keep in mind, Joey Bosa will turn 31 in July and has earned more than $150 million in his career already. He doesn't need to go to OTAs or mandatory minicamp. He's going to spend the offseason training with his brother Nick in Florida, and every team knows that. So why sign him now?
Bosa almost certainly will be a free agent when minicamp ends in mid-July. By then, all the 49ers' young defensive linemen will have gotten lots of reps on the practice field so they can develop and show the coaches what they'll be able to contribute this year.
The last thing the 49ers want need is Joey Bosa taking reps away from young players such as rookie pass rusher Romello Height in May and June. This is Height's opportunity to improve as much as he can before his NFL career officially begins. Bosa isn't improving anymore -- he's trying to maintain the level of performance he used to achieve.
Look for the 49ers to offer Bosa a one-year deal at some point in July. If he can get a better deal somewhere else, he probably will take it -- he doesn't seem willing to give the 49ers any type of discount. But, he played for $13 million last season, which means he'll probably play for less next season, and the 49ers definitely can afford that.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn