49ers' Trent Williams Details Kyle Shanahan's Coaching Philosophy
In this story:
Kyle Shanahan’s 2025 season as the San Francisco 49ers head coach arguably still doesn’t get the credit it deserves.
He should have won the 2025 NFL Coach of the Year award, an honor he has yet to claim. He led the 49ers to the playoffs despite key weapons missing extended stretches or even the entire season, and the year brought plenty of surprises.
Trent Williams said on The Pivot Podcast that Shanahan should have won the award, but he also offered incredible insight into Shanahan's scheme, philosophy, and how he operates the 49ers' organization.
"The fact that he made us competitive. The fact that he believed that we could go win the Super Bowl. He made us believe and it's not because of what we had in the locker room, but because of what we had in the coach," shared Williams.
"How he broke down the game, how he just understood his team, when to give days off, [and] when to push us on times we want days off.
"He's got a keen understanding how to treat a locker room and not sweat the small sh*t [and] making sure everybody is accountable and we all play with the same intensity, and if you don't, you'll get caught out."
It’s no secret that Shanahan pushes hard in practice and training. His football IQ has been widely praised around the league for years, and Williams explained further about how he gets his players to buy into his schematics and how every player offers something valuable.
"It makes you feel 'damn, I'm letting him down', I know he trusts me with this, and I want to pay him back by being productive and executing his game plan, and that's what he instils in us," he stated.
"I learned more in that 30-minute team meeting with Kyle, breaking down the next opponent and more football anytime that I did in the previous ten years. The way he breaks it down is literally something you'll never seen."
It’s as high a level of praise as one can give. After all, Williams chose to join the 49ers because of Shanahan, after previously working together in Washington, where Shanahan was his offensive coordinator. The connection runs deep.
If 2025 proved one thing, it’s that Shanahan can work with and extract the maximum potential from any player, regardless of draft status or perceived value. Just look at Jake Tonges, for example.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal