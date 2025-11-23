5 49ers who must step up to beat the Carolina Panthers
The San Francisco 49ers have a big matchup against the Carolina Panthers that will swing the playoff odds in a big way. If the 49ers want to walk out of Week 12 with an 8-4 record and an easy walk into the playoffs, they need a few key names to become big-time players.
Deommodore Lenoir
Most people across the NFL would consider Deommodore Lenoir the 49ers' best cornerback. Through the first seven games of the season, that was quite obvious, but Renardo Green has turned his play around and has been excellent since Week 8.
Lenoir has 154 yards allowed in coverage since Week 8, while Green has only allowed 91. Whether it is Green or Lenoir, they are both going to see a lot of Tet McMillian. The rookie is the Panthers' heart and soul when it comes to the pass game. If they shut him down, they will win. It is on Lenoir to hold up his end.
Alfred Collins
The Panthers have a backup right guard playing in Chandler Zavala, who has caused issues in the run game. Beyond that, the Panthers will be without starting center Cade Mays, who has been playing well since being plugged in for an injured Austin Corbett. Corbett is healthy now, but the team stuck with Mays. Now, they have to go back to Corbett.
All of this spells trouble in the run game. Collins has emerged as a strong run defender. If he can lead the defense to shut down Rico Dowdle, and Lenoir locks in on McMillan, the 49ers will be in great shape.
Ben Bartch
Ben Bartch has been playing around half of the snaps as he has rotated every third series with Spencer Burford. However, it is clear that Bartch is better when seeing the two in and out of the game.
Now, Bartch has to start playing a full game. The Panthers' interior is a strength of the offense, so struggles at left guard will cause issues.
Ricky Pearsall
Ricky Pearsall returned last week but did not record a stat. Jauan Jennings has his one or two bone-headed plays per game, so the team really needs to see Ricky Pearsall step up as a legitimate threat to trust the skill players heading into the offseason. Can he get back to his form in the first few weeks?
George Kittle
The Panthers will be without both of their starting linebackers. That is music to Kyle Shanahan’s ears, as he is the best in the NFL at exposing the weakness in defenses over the middle of the field. George Kittle is hot right now, and the odds are that he leads the team in targets again this week.