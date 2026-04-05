5 Best Tight End Fits for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Draft
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The San Francisco 49ers may not be taking a tight end early in the 2026 NFL draft, but they could be targeting one in the later rounds to complement their room. With Jake Tonges being a better pass catcher than blocker and Luke Farrell being a disappointment in the blocking role last year, the 49ers should look to draft a tight end who could fill that role. Who are the best fits?
Marlin Klein, Michigan
Klein has developed into a reliable blocker in a run-heavy offense with the Wolverines. What many make him even more intriguing is that he tested like a strong athlete at the NFL combine, and has shown flashes of receiving upside. If San Francisco is looking for the next George Kittle type of prospect, this is the player they should swing on.
Will Kacmarek, Ohio State
Kacmarek was the number two tight end on his own college team, so the ceiling may not be that high. However, Max Klare was more of a pass catcher, while Kacmarerk is the run blocker. He brings little to nothing in the passing game, but may be the best blocker in the class. The question is, where do you take that profile if all you get is what you thought Luke Farrell was?
Josh Cuevas, Alabama
Cuevas is in a weird spot where he is not quite stout enough to be a blocking tight end, but he can block well. He is not quite fast enough to win in the passing game, but he is good with the ball in his hands. He may be best in the move-tight end role, or even in a role where he could try to take over for Kyle Juszczyk moving forward. The 49ers could make the most of his unique skill set,
Sam Roush, Stanford
Roush would be out of the 49ers' range if teams were not concerned with arm length as a blocker and his passing game upside. He is similar to Klein in that he has shown well on tape as a blocker and has flashed glimpses as a pass catcher. The athletic testing at the NFL combine showed there could be more here. Round four is as late as he will go.
Oscar Delp, Georgia
Delp is another one who did not show much as a pass catcher, but he should be a solid blocker at the NFL, and the athletic testing may give more upside in the NFL. San Francisco would hope one of Delp, Roush, and Klein is around in the fourth, while Kacmarek and Cuevas would go later.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley