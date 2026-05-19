Why this 49ers TE is their ‘Best-Kept Secret’ Entering the 2026 Season

One of the biggest talking points of the offseason is whether George Kittle will be available for Week 1 for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kittle anticipates that he will be ready for the season opener in Australia, and while that would mark a remarkable recovery from an Achilles injury suffered in January, he will likely need a few games to shake off the rust and get back into rhythm. Don't forget he'd have missed all of training camp and preseason.

Regardless, one NFL writer believes San Francisco already have a tight end on the roster capable of stepping up in his absence, labelling him as their "best-kept secret."

"Obviously, George Kittle is an elite tight end. At the same time, the seven-time Pro Bowler hasn't played a full slate of games since the 2018 campaign," wrote Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski.

"Jake Tonges is an important cog in the San Francisco 49ers' offense, hence his new two-year, $8 million contract.

"Tonges played in every game last season and finally got his chance to contribute as a pass-catcher. The 2022 undrafted free agent caught 34 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns.

"In the subsequent postseason contest after Kittle's injury, Tonges caught five of six targets for 59 yards. He's a capable threat that Brock Purdy has grown to trust, which should allow the Niners offense to keep operating at a high level even if one of its top weapons isn't ready for the start of the 2026 campaign."

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Tonges emerged as one of the unsung heroes of last season for the injury-riddled San Francisco roster, and his performances were rewarded with a two-year extension and the biggest payday of his career.

He was also ranked among the league’s top-10 tight ends in several key metrics by Pro Football Focus, and while he has proven himself to be a reliable receiver, his blocking ability often goes under the radar as well.

There should be higher expectations on his shoulders heading into this season, especially with uncertainty surrounding the tight end room.

However, considering how affordable his contract is compared to the value he could provide, Tonges still looks worth every cent for San Francisco.

If he continues developing at the same rate, the 49ers may have quietly found one of the better bargain contributors on their roster. His remarkable rise is one thing, but now he simply needs to keep proving himself.