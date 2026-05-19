Why this 49ers TE is their ‘Best-Kept Secret’ Entering the 2026 Season
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One of the biggest talking points of the offseason is whether George Kittle will be available for Week 1 for the San Francisco 49ers.
Kittle anticipates that he will be ready for the season opener in Australia, and while that would mark a remarkable recovery from an Achilles injury suffered in January, he will likely need a few games to shake off the rust and get back into rhythm. Don't forget he'd have missed all of training camp and preseason.
Regardless, one NFL writer believes San Francisco already have a tight end on the roster capable of stepping up in his absence, labelling him as their "best-kept secret."
"Obviously, George Kittle is an elite tight end. At the same time, the seven-time Pro Bowler hasn't played a full slate of games since the 2018 campaign," wrote Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski.
"Jake Tonges is an important cog in the San Francisco 49ers' offense, hence his new two-year, $8 million contract.
"Tonges played in every game last season and finally got his chance to contribute as a pass-catcher. The 2022 undrafted free agent caught 34 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns.
"In the subsequent postseason contest after Kittle's injury, Tonges caught five of six targets for 59 yards. He's a capable threat that Brock Purdy has grown to trust, which should allow the Niners offense to keep operating at a high level even if one of its top weapons isn't ready for the start of the 2026 campaign."
Tonges emerged as one of the unsung heroes of last season for the injury-riddled San Francisco roster, and his performances were rewarded with a two-year extension and the biggest payday of his career.
He was also ranked among the league’s top-10 tight ends in several key metrics by Pro Football Focus, and while he has proven himself to be a reliable receiver, his blocking ability often goes under the radar as well.
There should be higher expectations on his shoulders heading into this season, especially with uncertainty surrounding the tight end room.
However, considering how affordable his contract is compared to the value he could provide, Tonges still looks worth every cent for San Francisco.
If he continues developing at the same rate, the 49ers may have quietly found one of the better bargain contributors on their roster. His remarkable rise is one thing, but now he simply needs to keep proving himself.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal