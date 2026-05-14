5 Biggest Questions for the San Francisco 49ers Entering OTAs

The San Francisco 49ers have completed the majority of their offseason moves, so now the question is how these moves can translate to the field next season. What are the biggest questions involving the 49ers roster heading into the long offseason stretch?

Can De’Zhaun Stribling start right away?

The 49ers are in a win-now window; they drafted a player with a supposed higher floor, and they took him higher than expected with the 33rd overall pick. It is safe to say that the 49ers need to get an impact from him, and likely need at least 500 yards from him. That would mean unseating Christian Kirk, who is experienced but was unproductive for Houston last season. Can Stribling beat Kirk?

Who starts at left guard in San Francisco?

Connor Colby is back, but he was benched for Spencer Burford last year. Since then, the 49ers signed Robert Jones, who has more experience than Colby, and they drafted Carver Willis with a higher pick than Colby in the 2026 NFL draft. Colby will get to show that he is the most experienced in the system of the three, but the other two are going to push him from day one. Who starts of these three?

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Who are the 49ers starting cornerbacks by season's end?

The 49ers are running back their starting three of Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, and Upton Stout. However, it is quite noticeable that Raheem Morris came in and signed Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs while also drafting Ephesians Prysock.

Hobbs can start in the slot, and all three have experience on the outside. Do the Morris additions end up pushing the players who were locked into roles last year?

Who holds down the 49ers backup running back spot?

The 49ers have had problems finding the right backup running back. They drafted Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James last year, only for Brian Robinson to take on the role. Now, they have added Kaelon Black to replace Robinson. Is it as simple as they have cast James aside and he is the number three at best, or does the second year back get a chance to push the rookie?

Are the 49ers too thin at tight end?

George Kittle is recovering from an Achilles injury. Jake Tonges held up well, but he has been a journeyman and has just a few games of production. Luke Farrell was a disappointment last year. With all of that said, the 49ers did not add any tight ends besides UDFA Khalil Dinkins. Is the room a weak spot?