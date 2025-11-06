5 biggest pleasant surprises halfway through 49ers 2025 season
The San Francisco 49ers are now halfway through the regular season. There have been plenty of surprises and unexpected twists along the way. What have been some of the most pleasant developments?
The rise of Mac Jones
The 49ers signed Mac Jones to a deal that was less in average annual value than Zach Wilson's. However, the 49ers are 5-2 when Jones starts. Jones has shown command of the huddle; he has gotten the ball to the right spots and has kept the offense afloat without their highly paid quarterback. Raise your hand if you saw Jones earning respect league-wide before the season.
Alfred Collins progression
Through four weeks, it was looking like Collins was a bit of a bust. However, Collins has been the best lineman on the 49ers over the past month. He ascended over Kalia Davis, Jordan Elliott, and Kevin Givens in snaps and is now producing in his role. Collins forced a huge fumble to help beat the Los Angeles Rams. The run defense has been better than the pass defense, and Collins is contributing to the run defense's improvement. The rookie is taking the needed steps.
Racking up wins despite injuries
The 49ers are by far the most injured team in the NFL. The only teams playing close to as many rookies as San Francisco are tanking. The 49ers finding six wins at the halfway point despite what their roster has been through is nothing short of impressive. The only question is how this can continue.
Christian McCaffrey’s workload
Christian McCaffrey has 248 combined targets and carries so far in 2025. If that sounds like a lot, that is because it is. Jonathan Taylor is second in designed touches with 186, and Devon Achane is next with 181. He averages about seven touches per game, more than any other player in the NFL. McCaffrey is in the top ten in rushing and receiving as well. That is not bad for a player who many wondered would ever finish another season healthy.
Eddy Piñeiro
The 49ers did not have Eddy Piñeiro as their kicker to start the season. He missed his first extra point with the team. Since then, he has been nothing but clutch and has not missed a kick. He is 19-19 on field goals, and he is 6-6 on kicks that were 50 yards or more. The 49ers have been happy that they finally resolved this issue.