Why the Colts’ defense had no answer for this 49ers' performance

The San Francisco 49ers stormed to a 48-27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.

They are now 11-4 for the season and are two wins away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The win against the Colts proved one thing: their game plan was executed to perfection. Brock Purdy delivered his best performance this season in red and gold, including a record high five touchdowns, and all offensive weapons were utilized effectively,

The highlight came from running back Christian McCaffrey, who turned in his finest performance of the season when it counted the most. This is the McCaffrey of old.

Ahead of the Monday matchup, the 49ers knew they'd face a tough test against the Colts’ rushing defense. This season, the Colts were ranked fourth in the NFL, allowing only 95.1 yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry, the latter being tied for the best in the league.

But McCaffrey delivered the numbers. Although he didn’t score a rushing touchdown, his first non-rushing score in seven weeks, he made up for it with two receiving touchdowns. His explosiveness also helped him record his third 100+ rushing yard game of the season.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This season has been far from his best, even though he has reached 1,000 rushing yards once again, marking the fifth time in his record-breaking career. Against weaker opponents, he would normally have solid performances, but his productivity and usage are what have helped the 49ers rack up so many touchdowns.

Against the Colts, he averaged 5.6 yards per carry, close to his 2023 season average when he won Offensive Player of the Year. Maintaining that level of performance against a tough defense is impressive, and he took advantage of open gaps effectively. His standout moment came in the fourth quarter with a 24-yard rush, marking the best run of the season.

McCaffrey now has the first part of his 1,000-1,000 quest completed, but recording 151 receiving yards in the final two games against the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks to close out the regular season could prove to be a tough test for the 29-year-old.

But even if he doesn’t, it’s still an impressive season all the same. After serious injuries one year and enduring countless hits this season, McCaffrey has still recorded one of his best NFL seasons ever, showing that his physique and work ethic are unquestionably incredible.

The 49ers have been extremely fortunate to make it through the season without him sustaining an injury.

