The San Francisco 49ers have typically looked to people they know when they have hired their defensive coordinator role. The two most successful defensive coordinators that Kyle Shanahan has hired were Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans. Saleh coached and Ryans played on the Houston Texans when Shanahan was a coach there, forming a relationship that led to success for all.

If the 49ers look to someone Shanahan has experience with previously, who are some names to get defensive coordinator consideration?

Raheem Morris, former Atlanta Falcons head coach

Morris worked with Kyle Shahanah often in their early coaching lives. Both were on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff in 2004 when both were quality control coaches. In 2012, Morris went to Washington as the defensive backs coach when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. Then, in 2015, Morris moved to the assistant head coach and passing game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons when Shanahan led that offense.

Morris led a successful Los Angeles Rams defense from 2021 to 2023, and the quarterback was his biggest issue as the Falcons' head coach. This would be a home run hire.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aden Durde, Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator

How can the 49ers beat the Seahawks' defense other than to steal from it? Durde is from England and got his start in the NFL in 2016 with the Bill Walsh NFL diversity fellowship. He joined the Falcons staff when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. He runs the Seahawks' defense, but does not call plays under Mike McDonald, so this would be a promotion.

If Durde wants a head coaching job, he will need to shed McDonald soon, and the 49ers have shown that they can produce coaches. It may not be crazy.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Aubrey Pleasant, Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and passing game coordinator

Pleasant has been considered a rising star and started as an offensive assistant in 2013 under, you guessed it, Kyle Shanahan. Pleasant stuck around Washington after Shanahan left, which allowed him to work with Sean McVay. Pleasant spent time in Detroit and Green Bay, but now is the Assistant head coach and passing game coordinator for the Rams. Would he leave to get back with the coach who helped him from the start?

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bobby Babich - Former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator

Bobby Babich was the assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns when Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. He had worked under Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills since 2017, but only called plays for the last two years. With changes coming to that coaching staff, he could be an easy replacement option.

Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Anthony Weaver - Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator

Weaver is getting head coach interviews, but if he does not land a job, the 49ers have to be high on his list of options. Weaver was the defensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 when Shanahan was there. He was also just the defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins under Mike McDaniel, which may help. Lastly, he spent 2022-23 with Mike MacDonald, a new rival to Shanahan. His familiarity with all parties helps his case.

