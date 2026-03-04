1 Free Agent Signing That Makes Too Much Sense for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they need to upgrade their defensive line this offseason. By far the most intriguing option available is John Franklin-Myers. Will the 49ers be the team that makes the splash to bring in the former Denver Broncos defensive lineman?

Will the San Francisco pursue John Franklin-Myers in NFL Free agency this offseason?

It took a few years for Franklin-Myers to turn into the productive player that he is now, but is coming off of 14.5 sacks in the past two seasons, with 7 in 2024 and 7.5 in 2025. He has been consistently productive and disruptive on the Broncos' defensive front.

Before playing in Denver, he was with the New York Jets under Robert Saleh. While the 49ers are changing their scheme with Raheem Morris, the type of players that they are looking for are similar, and Franklin-Myers fits the mold.

What will intrigue teams most about Franklin-Myers is that he can play up and down the defensive front.

For his career, he has 2,022 snaps out on the edge, 1,901 snaps inside, and 12 snaps as a nose tackle. The Broncos have been moving him inside more often, and that is where he has produced the most. This is also where the 49ers' biggest lies lie if you assume Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams can stay healthy.

The team can mix-and-match alignments with Franklin-Myers, but on early downs, they can run out Bosa, Williams, Franklin-Myers, and Alfred Collins. That is not a bad group.

Spotrac has him projected to get just $7.9M per year in free agency, signing a two-year, $15.8M deal this offseason. If that is the case, the 49ers would be hard-pressed not to add him.

The versatility is nice, but a player with seven sacks in two straight seasons getting just one million per sack in free agency should be an easy decision for the 49ers. Their team leader had just four sacks last year.

The defensive tackle market is not great in free agency this year. A lot of the options are older or coming off down years. Some players have name value but are not quite the scheme fits. Frankli-Myers is a scheme fit, and the price is right.

Compared to any other option on the defensive line, this is clearly the one that the 49ers need. Will they make it happen?