5 San Francisco 49ers who need to step up in Week 13

The San Francisco 49ers are staring at 9-4 and a bye week that gives them a chance to breathe and get healthy.

They simply need to beat the lowly Cleveland Browns. Some fans are more worried than the initial read, though, and if they do not get strong performances from these five players, they will lose.

Brock Purdy

This is obvious because every week the team needs the quarterback to play well. However, this game seems huge for Purdy. He is turning the ball over at twice the rate of Mac Jones, and while the sample is small, it is growing. Now, he gets a Cleveland defense that is talented, better at home, and run by a coordinator who dominates Kyle Shanahan.

If you said that Purdy threw for 150 yards in this game but did not turn the ball over, it could be believable that San Francisco wins. If Purdy is creating sacks or interceptions, the 49ers will lose.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Bryce Huff

Huff has typically been a part-time pass rusher, but his snap count has been up over 70% in the last two weeks. Now, the 49ers are going to be without Sam Okuayinonu, so the expectation for him to play even more snaps is on the table.

Cleveland has two awful tackles, and it is really pick your poison over which one you want to attack. Still, Clelin Ferrell, Keion White and Robert Beal can only do so much. Huff needs a sack or two in this game.

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Trent Williams

Myles Garrett is a menace. When he squares off with Trent Williams, it will be like Godzilla vs. King Kong. Williams needs to win this battle. He is still playing at a high level, but this is arguably the best of Garrett right now. If Williams cannot handle Garrrett, the rest of the offensive line is in big trouble.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Curtis Robinson

The San Francisco 49ers are now on their third MIKE linebacker. Fred Warner and Tatum Bethune are both out, and now the team has Robinson up. So far, the returns have not been favorable. They are 2-0, but that says more about Jacoby Brissett and Bryce Young than Robinson.

The Browns' best weapon is a tight end who essentially is a slot wideout. Their whole plan should be to line him up against Robinson as much as possible.

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Kyle Shanahan

This is usually just for players, and the expectation is usually that Shanahan will have a strong game plan. However, he gets a Jim Schwartz defense, which he has always struggled against. Can he change his stripes and put the offense in a position to win, or are we in for another slog and grind it out game?

