Grading the 49ers' players and coaches after losing 13-3 to the Seahawks

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just got humiliated at home by Seattle Seahawks. The final score was 13-3. It was the 49ers' worst offensive performance since Kyle Shanahan became the head coach nine years ago. And they lost to Sam Darnold, who was the 49ers' backup quarterback two years ago. Embarrassing.

Now, the 49ers will have to play a playoff game on the road next week. As of now, it's unclear who their opponent will be.

With all that in mind, here are the 49ers' grades for this performance.

QUARTERBACK: C-MINUS

To be fair, Brock Purdy was under pressure most of the game, his play-caller was awful, his running game was non-existent and his receivers weren't open. Most of the time, the 49ers' best plays were Purdy ad-libs or scrambles. He's a good player, and he made smart decisions in this game.

But, he's short for a quarterback. And when a good defense contains him in the pocket, as the Seahawks did for most of this game, he simply can't see down the field. That's why he frequently scrambled out of good pockets tonight, and that's why his pass got tipped and intercepted. Mac Jones couldn't possibly have done worse. Considering he can see downfield from the pocket, he might have done better.

RUNNING BACKS: F

Christian McCaffrey played like someone who needs to consider retirement. He averaged a mere 2.9 yards per carry and dropped a pass that hit him in the hands. The ball bounced to a Seahawks defender who picked it off, and that was the ball game. The 49ers need to get a new running back this offeason. McCaffrey is old.

WIDE RECEIVERS: D

Jauan Jennings is so overrated. He's slow, and he doesn't scare any starting NFL cornerback. Tonight, he had just 35 yards on 6 targets. Yuck. The 49ers need to let him leave in free agency this offseason.

But at least he played, unlike Ricky Pearsall, who sat out with the same knee injury he's had since Week 4. The 49ers can't simply hand him a starting job next year. They have to bring in competition or a replacement. He's unreliable.

TIGHT ENDS: F

George Kittle had just 29 yards on 7 targets. He seemed slow and he couldn't get open. The 49ers should have given some opportunities to his backup, Jake Tonges, who's healthy. He would have been a better option than Kittle in this game.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: D

Trent Williams didn't play, and the 49ers got dominated in the trenches. To be fair, at Williams' age, he probably wouldn't have changed much about the outcome.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: D

They sacked Sam Darnold once, which is good, but they couldn't stop the run to save their lives. Their defensive ends are awful. It's too bad the 49ers didn't trade for one at the deadline.

LINEBACKERS: D

Tatum Bethune sacked Darnold once, but neither he nor Dee Winters could stop the run, and both of them left the game with lower-body injuries. Now, the 49ers might have to play a playoff game with backups starting a linebacker.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: C

Deommodore Lenoir said he wanted to cover Jaxon Smith-Njigba man to man. Then, Lenoir committed a pass interference penalty against Smith-Njigba in the end zone, and the 49ers played zone the rest of the night. They simply don't have defensive backs who scare opposing offenses.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Eddy Pineiro scored the 49ers' only points.

COACHES: F

Robert Saleh gets credit for giving up only 13 points, but he let the Seahawks run the ball at will. He didn't load the box consistently, which is a big reason the 49ers gave up a back-breaking 19-yard run on third-and-17 late in the game. He should have sold out to stop the run and forced Sam Darnold to make plays. Instead, he played right into the Seahawks' hands.

But Saleh isn't the reason the 49ers lost -- Kyle Shanahan is. He had the worst game of his career. Nothing he called worked. And when he called a double-reverse flea flicker in the second quarter, you knew he was desperate and out of ideas. No matter how well he coaches throughout a season, he always finds a way to choke at the end.

Fortunately for Shanahan, he has a chance to redeem himself on the road in the playoffs next week.

