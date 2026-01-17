5 San Francisco 49ers who need to step up to beat the Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are one win away from making the NFC Championship game. They took a different road than expected to get here, and they will need a few unexpected performers to step up if they want to beat the Seattle Seahawks.

Ricky Pearsall

Ricky Pearsall is going to return to the lineup after missing the past two games. The first thing he needs to do is stay healthy. He got banged and missed time after Week 4, Week 15, and Week 17 this season. However, when he is on the field, he changes things. The 49ers are 8-1 when he starts, and his last game featured 85 yards in an offensive explosion against the Chicago Bears.

Seattle has great cornerbacks, but Pearsall had 108 yards against them in Week 1. Can he make them pay again after missing Week 18?

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Keion White

Keion White has 24 pressures since being acquired before Week 9. For the cost to acquire him, he has been an excellent addition. What is so valuable about White is that he can set the edge and defend the run on early downs, but get pressure against guards on pass downs. This really helps against Seattle, who has a banged-up left tackle, but has a much better run blocking interior than pass protecting.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Spencer Burford

Spencer Burford is slowly becoming a valuable player on the 49ers. He was the fourth player to step in at left guard, but he may be the starter for Week One next year if he continues to play well. He looked fine against the Philadelphia Eagles, and their interior defensive line is their best unit. Now, he gets Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy, arguably the best duo in the NFL. A strong performance here may lock up his standing on the roster.

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Garrett Wallow

Wallow was just signed a few weeks ago, and he is being asked to do a lot. Seattle is tough because they keep a lot of tight ends and fullbacks on the field to keep your linebackers looking run, and that is when they throw it. Wallow has to stay in his passing lanes and cannot overcommit. It is a lot to ask for from someone so new.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jake Tonges

Jake Tonges has been excellent replacing Kittle so far this season. However, the playoffs are a different beast, and the Seahawks are a different defense. If Tonges can provide as a receiver, they can lean on Kyle Juszcyzk and Luke Farrell as blockers. Can he make it happen?

Read More