Assessing Whether the 49ers Should Go All-In for Maxx Crosby

Jay Glazer recently reported that Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders are trending toward a split. If Crosby does become available, there will be no shortage of teams calling about the star pass rusher, and the San Francisco 49ers are a franchise that is frequently connected to him in speculation.

Will the San Francisco 49ers attempt to trade for Maxx Crosby?

At the trade deadline, the 49ers were desperate for pass-rush help and firmly in the mix for a Super Bowl run. While they are expected to get Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams back from injuries next season, there is still a compelling football argument for pursuing Crosby. Williams has the versatility to shift inside frequently, and pairing Crosby on one edge with Bosa on the other would instantly create one of the most feared pass-rushing duos in the NFL.

From a purely on-field perspective, the fit is obvious. Crosby is a relentless, high-motor defender who consistently pressures quarterbacks, and adding him would transform the defensive front. However, there are several strong reasons to be cautious about making such a move.

The first and most obvious concern is the cost. Acquiring Crosby would almost certainly require at least two first-round picks. Recent trades set the benchmark for elite pass rushers. Both Khalil Mack and Micah Parsons commanded packages exceeding two first-round selections. In Mack’s case, the Packers also had to include a player, while the Bears added additional draft capital to finalize the deal. Crosby is older than both players were at the time of their trades, so it is possible that two first-round picks would be sufficient, but that is still a massive investment.

It is also easy to underestimate the value of future draft picks. The Atlanta Falcons trading the 13th overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams serves as a reminder of how quickly those assumptions can backfire.

Contractually, Crosby presents another challenge. He has two years remaining on his deal, but the final season carries no guaranteed money and sits well below current market value. Any team that trades for him should expect extension discussions to follow. While the 49ers could use a signing bonus to manage the short-term cap hit, that approach would push significant money into the back end of the contract.

San Francisco may already face a similar situation with Trent Williams this offseason due to his rising cap number. There is nothing inherently wrong with having multiple elite players, but trading for Crosby would effectively place a two-year window on the 49ers’ championship hopes.

Without draft capital, filling out a roster that already lacks depth becomes increasingly difficult. Without cap flexibility, maneuvering around aging contracts for players like Bosa, Williams, and George Kittle becomes even more restrictive. The margin for error would be razor-thin.

If the 49ers were to win a Super Bowl within the next two years, the trade would be an unquestioned success. Anything less could leave the franchise staring at a significant teardown just a few seasons down the road.

